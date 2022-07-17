‘Climate change is the biggest threat to my kids’ future’: Aberdeen soldier leads UK’s fight to protect wildlife in Malaysia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Climate change is the biggest threat to my kids’ future’: Aberdeen soldier leads UK’s fight to protect wildlife in Malaysia

By Denny Andonova
July 17, 2022, 1:16 pm Updated: July 17, 2022, 2:55 pm
Charles Hay leading project to protect wildlife in Malaysia
Aberdeen soldier Charles Hay is leading the UK's fight to tackle climate change and protect wildlife in Malaysia. Pictured: Charles Hay in Kenyir Terengganu. Photo supplied by Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

An Aberdeen soldier is leading the UK’s fight to protect wildlife in Malaysia – as scientists debate whether a newly discovered hybrid monkey is the result of deforestation in the Asian country.

After facing gunfire and grenades on the battlefield in Northern Ireland, Charles Hay devoted himself to diplomatic service as the UK’s High Commissioner to Malaysia.

The 56-year-old, who joined the Gordon Highlanders in 1988 following in his great-grandfather’s footsteps, is heading the efforts to tackle climate and biodiversity issues.

It’s part of a new partnership between the UK and Malaysia with an agreement to tackle current climate change challenges and take action to preserve under-threat species.

Charles Hay fought in Northern Ireland in the 1980s. Image supplied by Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

Malaysia is estimated to have lost almost 2million hectares of its forests to logging and land clearing between 1990 and 2010.

Wildlife experts now believe loss of habitat in the country is behind the emergence of a mystery monkey as animals find themselves surviving in smaller areas.

The mixed species primate is likely to be the offspring of a male proboscis monkey (Nasalis larvatus) and a female silver langur (Trachypithecus cristatus).

Mr Hay said: “The discovery of this hybrid monkey highlights why the UK and Malaysia’s commitment to working together to protect biodiversity is so important.

Charles Hay followed in his great grandfather’s footsteps into the Gordon Highlanders. Image supplied by Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

“There’s much debate in the scientific community around whether the emergence of this mixed species monkey is the result of loss of habitat – but our governments are clear that we must build on COP26 in Glasgow to tackle climate and biodiversity issues.

“Malaysia has around 54% forest cover and is home to some of the oldest and most biodiverse forests in the world.”

Tackling climate change to preserve world for future generations

The new agreement comes after the UK announced new support to Southeast Asian countries, including Malaysia, at the COP26 climate conference in November.

A £110million ASEAN (Association of South-East Asian Nations) Catalytic Green Finance Facility was introduced to support new sustainable infrastructure projects.

Meanwhile, a £274million fund under the UK Climate Action for a Resilient Asia (CARA) programme will strengthen climate adaptation across the Indo-Pacific.

Charles Hay presented with credentials in Malaysia. Image supplied by Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

Mr Hay stressed the importance of such projects, which are vital to preserving forested areas across the world for future generations.

The dad-of-two added: “A couple of months ago I visited Sabah, where we are mapping out all of the villages that don’t have a connection to the electricity grid.

“I visited one remote village where we’ve helped install a micro hydro machine which runs off the local river and provides enough power for 52 homes.

“That is the sort of cheap, effective project we’re hoping to support more of. The UK has expertise we can pass on to help local people do more to help themselves.

“Climate change is now the biggest threat to my kids’ future so I’m proud the UK is leading on working with other countries to make a difference.”

