PD Kilo ready to sniff out crime across the north-east

A new four-legged recruit has joined the North East Police Division’s drug detection unit.

PD Kilo has shown a high aptitude for police work since his first assessment with PC Steve Warden at just 12 weeks old.

He passed his initial tests with “flying colours” showing the enthusiasm and energy needed to be a specialist search dog, and began training with the police two weeks later.

For the past year, the young pup has lived with his operational handler, who has guided him through structured training in a variety of environments.

He is now able to join the drug detection unit as fellow police dog, Buster, is hanging up his lead after a successful nine-year career with the department.

‘From strength to strength’

The one-year-old springer spaniel and his handler completed the drugs search course in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, which involved a range of simulated operational scenarios to reflect what they would face on the beat.

Sergeant Paul Wigley, from the police dog unit, said: “PD Kilo and his handler have done exceptionally well.

“Kilo performed to a high standard throughout all stages of his course, going from strength to strength and has now developed into a very capable drugs detection dog.”