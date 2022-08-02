What happened to plans for Aberdeen’s living wall?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

What happened to plans for Aberdeen’s living wall?

By Alastair Gossip
August 2, 2022, 11:45 am
Aberdeen could soon boast a living wall of plants in the city centre. Pictured is the Caixa Forum museum in Madrid, Spain. Picture from Shutterstock.
Plans for a living wall in Aberdeen are expected to germinate over the summer – after years of talk about the project.

The placement of the plants up the side of a city centre building has been a perennial problem for planners in recent years.

Eyes had been set on a Flourmill Lane plot for the green venture.

Tourists and residents alike have been wowed by living walls around the world.

Some of the more eye-catching are at Madrid’s Caixa Forum Museum and the Quai Branly Museum in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

There is even one within terminal three of Singapore’s Changi Airport.

Aberdeen living wall plans muddied by building ownership

But back in the north-east, efforts by council officers to secure funding for the Aberdeen living wall – from their own Town House colleagues – have stalled.

Senior local authority figures said third-party ownership of the building had sown seeds of doubt.

The living wall at Musee du Quai Branly in Paris. Picture by Shutterstock.
Council resources director, Steve Whyte said: “If the living wall were to be on a property the council-owned, obviously that is relatively straightforward in terms of having the ability to apply.

“But where we don’t have ownership of a property, unless we have the backing or the support of the owner of the property I don’t think it would be appropriate for us to put in an application for an adjustment to a building we don’t own.

“That is the challenge, I think. The original building it was meant to go on, the council doesn’t own that property.

“That is why it has stalled if I can call it that. We will be looking at this over the summer to try and clarify it is going forward.”

Council to work out how to pay for it over the summer

Council staff were tasked with finding an alternative way to cultivate Aberdeen’s living wall last February.

It came as councillors withdrew a £100,000 grant to get the vertical garden off the ground because the city was running out of time to use the cash.

Speaking then, council bosses said discussions around the initial site on Flourmill Lane had “not progressed in the timescale anticipated”.

No alternative site has been suggested for the Aberdeen living wall.

Work over the summer is hoped to uncover new ways of paying for it.

It comes as officials confirmed the project team had not recently applied for money from one of the council’s funds.

But new funding rounds are expected to open for applications “in due course,” officials said.

