Going back in time: Ballater to hold same memorial service from 100 years ago to remember fallen heroes

More than 100 people will attend a memorial service in Ballater this weekend to commemorate the soldiers who never returned home.

The service is replicating the one held at the unveiling of the memorial a century ago, which 2,000 people attended.

Taking place outside Glenmuick Kirk, the ceremony marks over 100 years since the 63 Ballater men inscribed on the memorial left for war and never came home.

The idea for the service started with a project from the local history group who wanted to tell the story of the men who died during World War I.

John Burrows, chairman of the board at Ballater Royal Deeside, who is part of the group said: “That was really all it was going to be, just changing the names on the memorial to people and identifying them.

“So they were no longer letters in marble, but they were actually individuals.”

Originally planned to be a “low key” event with local churches, quite a few people have shown an interest in attending including the deputy provost, Gordon Highlanders and deputy lord lieutenant.

Following the original 1922 order of service, there will be a few differences such as the laying of wreaths instead of the unveiling of the memorial.

Finding some ‘beautiful and heartbreaking’ stories

When looking into the history of the service and the men’s stories, Mr Burrows said they came across some interesting stories.

While the memorial now stands outside Glenmuick Church, there was a time when it was going to be placed in a different location.

However, residents “stood up in arms” and said it needed to be near the church, even going as far as to start a petition.

It was the men’s stories though that left the biggest impression.

Mr Burrows, organiser of this weekend’s event, said the information that some families did have on the soldiers was “amazing”.

One story of a very thoughtful man who died in 1914 even included the smallest of details.

He said: “One guy that used to arrive in the village, instead of arriving at the village station when he was on leave during the war, he would get off at the station before and walk into the village.

“This was so that those who’d lost family wouldn’t have it thrown down their throat that he was coming back from holiday.

“It’s absolutely beautiful, things like that.”

There were also many “heartbreaking” stories of families losing several men only months into the war or some dying from tuberculosis towards its end.

Nearly every soldier’s story told

Mr Burrows added: “We actually were able to put the story for every one of the soldiers together up to the date of their death, and where they were when they die, with the exception of one who just seem to disappear.”

The history club will also be releasing a book with all the stories of the 63 Ballater men with copies being printed for the day of the service.

Unfortunately, a lot of family members of those being mentioned are unable to attend due to the distance but some will be sending family representatives in their stead.

Members of the public are also welcome to attend the ceremony being held outside at Glenmuick Kirk at 1.45pm on Sunday, July 24.