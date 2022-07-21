Going back in time: Ballater to hold same memorial service from 100 years ago to remember fallen heroes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Going back in time: Ballater to hold same memorial service from 100 years ago to remember fallen heroes

By Lottie Hood
July 21, 2022, 12:44 pm Updated: July 21, 2022, 1:44 pm
The unveiling of the Ballater War Memorial in 1922. Supplied by Pauline Burrows.
The unveiling of the Ballater War Memorial in 1922. Supplied by Pauline Burrows.

More than 100 people will attend a memorial service in Ballater this weekend to commemorate the soldiers who never returned home.

The service is replicating the one held at the unveiling of the memorial a century ago, which 2,000 people attended.

Taking place outside Glenmuick Kirk, the ceremony marks over 100 years since the 63 Ballater men inscribed on the memorial left for war and never came home.

The idea for the service started with a project from the local history group who wanted to tell the story of the men who died during World War I.

Part of the original 1922 article from The Press and Journal on the unveiling. Supplied by The British Library Board.

John Burrows, chairman of the board at Ballater Royal Deeside, who is part of the group said: “That was really all it was going to be, just changing the names on the memorial to people and identifying them.

“So they were no longer letters in marble, but they were actually individuals.”

Originally planned to be a “low key” event with local churches, quite a few people have shown an interest in attending including the deputy provost, Gordon Highlanders and deputy lord lieutenant.

Following the original 1922 order of service, there will be a few differences such as the laying of wreaths instead of the unveiling of the memorial.

Finding some ‘beautiful and heartbreaking’ stories

When looking into the history of the service and the men’s stories, Mr Burrows said they came across some interesting stories.

While the memorial now stands outside Glenmuick Church, there was a time when it was going to be placed in a different location.

However, residents “stood up in arms” and said it needed to be near the church, even going as far as to start a petition.

Glenmuick Church and Ballater War Memorial. Picture by Colin Rennie/DCT Media.

It was the men’s stories though that left the biggest impression.

Mr Burrows, organiser of this weekend’s event, said the information that some families did have on the soldiers was “amazing”.

One story of a very thoughtful man who died in 1914 even included the smallest of details.

He said: “One guy that used to arrive in the village, instead of arriving at the village station when he was on leave during the war, he would get off at the station before and walk into the village.

“This was so that those who’d lost family wouldn’t have it thrown down their throat that he was coming back from holiday.

“It’s absolutely beautiful, things like that.”

There were also many “heartbreaking” stories of families losing several men only months into the war or some dying from tuberculosis towards its end.

Nearly every soldier’s story told

Mr Burrows added: “We actually were able to put the story for every one of the soldiers together up to the date of their death, and where they were when they die, with the exception of one who just seem to disappear.”

The history club will also be releasing a book with all the stories of the 63 Ballater men with copies being printed for the day of the service.

Unfortunately, a lot of family members of those being mentioned are unable to attend due to the distance but some will be sending family representatives in their stead.

Members of the public are also welcome to attend the ceremony being held outside at Glenmuick Kirk at 1.45pm on Sunday, July 24.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]