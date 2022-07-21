Cruden Bay care home raises £500 for sensory garden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cruden Bay care home raises £500 for sensory garden

By Michelle Henderson
July 21, 2022, 4:14 pm Updated: July 21, 2022, 8:56 pm
Residents and their relatives, plus members of staff from Bayview Care Home setting off on the sponsored walk.
Residents and their relatives, plus members of staff from Bayview Care Home setting off on the sponsored walk.

An Aberdeenshire care home is one step closer to reviving its outdoor garden space after raising £500 in a sponsored walk.

Staff and residents at Bayview Care Home in Cruden Bay walked more than 20miles to raise money for a new sensory garden within the grounds.

Organised by the care home’s interim manager, Lisa Duncan and three of the resident’s relatives, a total six members of staff and seven residents walked three miles in support of the cause.

The group walked from the care home on Prospect Terrace down towards the shore to watch the boats sail in and out of the harbour.

Resident Fiona Kelman with staff member Joanne Apps, resident Elizabeth Summers and staff member Nikita Rossiter preparing for the sponsored walk.

Mrs Duncan along with senior care practitioner, Nikita Rossiter, and care home administrator, Jennifer Wetherburn opted to go the extra mile for the home by walking 20miles up the coast to Mintlaw.

Mrs Duncan, said: “Everyone who took part in the sponsored walk did a fantastic job, raising an amazing £500 total. It was a great day out, and after nearly 18 months of Covid restrictions, this was a great opportunity for some of our residents to be back in the local community of Cruden Bay.

“We are looking forward to more walks with the residents during the summer months ahead.

“We have been incredibly fortunate to raise £500 towards the redevelopment of our garden to add to the incredibly generous donation by the Peterhead Pensioners Association.

“Our magical garden at Bayview is coming together, and we cannot wait for the makeover to be complete.”

Residents Margaret Turvey, Margaret Kinnard, Isobel Mair, Sheila Low and Christina Clark sitting in the new garden furniture outside Bayview Care Home enjoying the Aberdeenshire sunshine.

The funds raised from the walk is being put towards changing part of the care home grounds after Peterhead Pensioners Association donated £1,000 towards new garden furniture.

Bayview Care Home, located on Prospect Terrace in Cruden Bay, is run by Meallmore Ltd.

The sensory garden will offer a range of experiences for the residents to enjoy, such as wind chimes and specialist seating, while an old flower bed is being converted to make space for a bowling green.

[[title]]