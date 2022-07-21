Cruden Bay care home raises £500 for sensory garden

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeenshire care home is one step closer to reviving its outdoor garden space after raising £500 in a sponsored walk.

Staff and residents at Bayview Care Home in Cruden Bay walked more than 20miles to raise money for a new sensory garden within the grounds.

Organised by the care home’s interim manager, Lisa Duncan and three of the resident’s relatives, a total six members of staff and seven residents walked three miles in support of the cause.

The group walked from the care home on Prospect Terrace down towards the shore to watch the boats sail in and out of the harbour.

Mrs Duncan along with senior care practitioner, Nikita Rossiter, and care home administrator, Jennifer Wetherburn opted to go the extra mile for the home by walking 20miles up the coast to Mintlaw.

Mrs Duncan, said: “Everyone who took part in the sponsored walk did a fantastic job, raising an amazing £500 total. It was a great day out, and after nearly 18 months of Covid restrictions, this was a great opportunity for some of our residents to be back in the local community of Cruden Bay.

“We are looking forward to more walks with the residents during the summer months ahead.

“We have been incredibly fortunate to raise £500 towards the redevelopment of our garden to add to the incredibly generous donation by the Peterhead Pensioners Association.

“Our magical garden at Bayview is coming together, and we cannot wait for the makeover to be complete.”

The funds raised from the walk is being put towards changing part of the care home grounds after Peterhead Pensioners Association donated £1,000 towards new garden furniture.

Bayview Care Home, located on Prospect Terrace in Cruden Bay, is run by Meallmore Ltd.

The sensory garden will offer a range of experiences for the residents to enjoy, such as wind chimes and specialist seating, while an old flower bed is being converted to make space for a bowling green.