NHS Grampian urging people to get tested for Hepatitis C

Ahead of World Hepatitis Day on Thursday, NHS Grampian is reminding people at risk of the virus to come forward for testing and treatment.

The call comes as part of a public health campaign working towards the elimination of Hepatitis C: “Get Tested, Get Treated, Get Cured”.

New treatments for the virus have very few side effects, involving a short course of tablets, which clears it in most cases.

Without treatment, Hepatitis C is an infection that can lead to liver failure and liver cancer.

Most people have no symptoms

Most people have no symptoms and only discover they have it by getting tested.

Those at risk include anyone who has ever injected drugs, including anabolic steroids, and shared equipment, even if it was only occasional and a long time ago.

It also includes people who have had tattoos in unsterile conditions or received healthcare abroad.

Anyone who thinks they may have been at risk should speak to their GP or another medical professional and ask for a test.

Hepatitis C ‘remains a silent killer’

NHS Grampian‘s clinical lead for viral hepatitis, Pauline Dundas said: “In the last two years Grampian has seen a drop in the number of people coming forward for testing.

“This means many people will be living with Hep C without knowing it. It remains a silent killer, as it can cause liver disease in people before they even know they have it.

“This important campaign focuses not only on those who are still at risk but also encouraging those who may have been at risk in the past.

It’s really important, if you feel this might be you to speak to your GP about getting a test today. You may not have any symptoms.”