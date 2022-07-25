NHS Grampian urging people to get tested for Hepatitis C

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

NHS Grampian urging people to get tested for Hepatitis C

By Chris Cromar
July 25, 2022, 3:07 pm Updated: July 25, 2022, 3:30 pm
NHS Grampian Hepatitis C
Hepatitis C can lead to liver failure and liver cancer. Picture by DC Thomson Design Team.

Ahead of World Hepatitis Day on Thursday, NHS Grampian is reminding people at risk of the virus to come forward for testing and treatment.

The call comes as part of a public health campaign working towards the elimination of Hepatitis C: “Get Tested, Get Treated, Get Cured”.

New treatments for the virus have very few side effects, involving a short course of tablets, which clears it in most cases.

Without treatment, Hepatitis C is an infection that can lead to liver failure and liver cancer.

Most people have no symptoms

Most people have no symptoms and only discover they have it by getting tested.

Those at risk include anyone who has ever injected drugs, including anabolic steroids, and shared equipment, even if it was only occasional and a long time ago.

It also includes people who have had tattoos in unsterile conditions or received healthcare abroad.

Anyone who thinks they may have been at risk should speak to their GP or another medical professional and ask for a test.

Hepatitis C ‘remains a silent killer’

NHS Grampian‘s clinical lead for viral hepatitis, Pauline Dundas said: “In the last two years Grampian has seen a drop in the number of people coming forward for testing.

“This means many people will be living with Hep C without knowing it. It remains a silent killer, as it can cause liver disease in people before they even know they have it.

“This important campaign focuses not only on those who are still at risk but also encouraging those who may have been at risk in the past.

It’s really important, if you feel this might be you to speak to your GP about getting a test today. You may not have any symptoms.”

[[title]]