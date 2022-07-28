Cfine hand out mini kits for ‘little growers’ from Aberdeen mobile pantries to encourage lifelong passion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cfine hand out mini kits for ‘little growers’ from Aberdeen mobile pantries to encourage lifelong passion

By Lauren Taylor
July 28, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: July 28, 2022, 8:21 am
Rebecca Dunn, development worker for Cfine, handing out mini kits for little growers. Picture by Kath Flannery.
Aberdeen families who use Cfine’s mobile pantries have been given a mini growing kit to encourage kids to get involved with nurturing fruit and vegetables over the school holidays.

As part of the Summer in the City programme, Rebecca Dunn, Cfine’s community growing development worker, has created “mini kits for little growers”.

She has been going to the mobile pantry to hand out the kits to members for their children to enjoy.

The packs include a strawberry plant, seeds, compost and pots so that kids can give growing their own a try.

Mobile pantry workers highlighted that during the holidays, children often join their parents for their shop at the mobile pantry.

Miss Dunn with the mini kit. Picture by Kath Flannery.

They asked Miss Dunn if she could offer the children a growing activity to give them something to do over the summer.

Miss Dunn explained that growing is an activity that kids can do with their families, encouraging them to have fun and see what they can achieve.

She said: “We’ve been able to pass out these mini kits for little growers, the kids will come up to the wee table and I can tell them about the plants and the seeds.

“It’s really to provide an activity that the kids can do, and families can do together at home, and really encouraging that interest in growing from a young age.

Joseph Carter was happy to receive his mini kit. Picture by Kath Flannery.

“I think if you interact with these things from a young age you’re in a better place to maintain those behaviours and interests as you grow older.”

‘Reaching people who may most benefit’

Mobile pantries are essentially community pantries that travel to different areas to bring the service closer to those who may not be able to reach it easily.

Cfine’s mobile pantry visits several areas around Aberdeen, including Middlefield, Sheddocksley, Kincorth, Tillydrone, and Seaton.

“The Cfine way is to try and offer a holistic array of support and services for communities,” Miss Dunn explained. “A lot of the communities that use our mobile pantry, the foodbank, or Safe team will come from areas of deprivation in the city.

“That is where we aim to promote community growing, and part of the reason for that is to reach people who may most benefit from it.”

As part of the Summer of Fun, Cfine is handing out packed lunches for the children taking part in activities provided by Sport Aberdeen and Aberdeen City Council.

The summer holidays can be a difficult time for many in our communities, with many families struggling with the increased costs of having kids at home.

As part of the Big Food Appeal, we want to make sure that people know where they can get help and access emergency food when needed.

The Press and Journal and Evening Express have also pulled together all the information you need to know about children’s meals this summer.

For more information, or to get involved with The Big Food Appeal, click here.

