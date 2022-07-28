Cfine hand out mini kits for ‘little growers’ from Aberdeen mobile pantries to encourage lifelong passion

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen families who use Cfine’s mobile pantries have been given a mini growing kit to encourage kids to get involved with nurturing fruit and vegetables over the school holidays.

As part of the Summer in the City programme, Rebecca Dunn, Cfine’s community growing development worker, has created “mini kits for little growers”.

She has been going to the mobile pantry to hand out the kits to members for their children to enjoy.

The packs include a strawberry plant, seeds, compost and pots so that kids can give growing their own a try.

Mobile pantry workers highlighted that during the holidays, children often join their parents for their shop at the mobile pantry.

They asked Miss Dunn if she could offer the children a growing activity to give them something to do over the summer.

Miss Dunn explained that growing is an activity that kids can do with their families, encouraging them to have fun and see what they can achieve.

She said: “We’ve been able to pass out these mini kits for little growers, the kids will come up to the wee table and I can tell them about the plants and the seeds.

“It’s really to provide an activity that the kids can do, and families can do together at home, and really encouraging that interest in growing from a young age.

“I think if you interact with these things from a young age you’re in a better place to maintain those behaviours and interests as you grow older.”

‘Reaching people who may most benefit’

Mobile pantries are essentially community pantries that travel to different areas to bring the service closer to those who may not be able to reach it easily.

Cfine’s mobile pantry visits several areas around Aberdeen, including Middlefield, Sheddocksley, Kincorth, Tillydrone, and Seaton.

“The Cfine way is to try and offer a holistic array of support and services for communities,” Miss Dunn explained. “A lot of the communities that use our mobile pantry, the foodbank, or Safe team will come from areas of deprivation in the city.

“That is where we aim to promote community growing, and part of the reason for that is to reach people who may most benefit from it.”

As part of the Summer of Fun, Cfine is handing out packed lunches for the children taking part in activities provided by Sport Aberdeen and Aberdeen City Council.

The summer holidays can be a difficult time for many in our communities, with many families struggling with the increased costs of having kids at home.

As part of the Big Food Appeal, we want to make sure that people know where they can get help and access emergency food when needed.

The Press and Journal and Evening Express have also pulled together all the information you need to know about children’s meals this summer.