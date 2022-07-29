Fire and police investigate cause of Altens recycling centre blaze By Chris Cromar July 29, 2022, 11:39 am Updated: July 29, 2022, 1:06 pm 0 The fire took 118 hours to put out. Picture by Chris Sumner / DC Thomson. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up An investigation has been launched by the fire service and police into a blaze that caused major damage to an Aberdeen recycling centre earlier this month. The investigation, which is being led by the fire service, will examine the incident that took place at Suez Recycling and Recovery UK Centre in the Altens area on July 8. It took 118 hours to put out, with more than 100 firefighters attending the scene at the height of the blaze. Emergency services at the scene earlier this month. Picture by Chris Sumner / DC Thomson Due to the damage to the site, it was later revealed that staff had been “redeployed” or put on paid leave, with waste being transported nearly 300 miles to Hartlepool in County Durham. Meanwhile, negotiations are currently underway with insurance firms about the costs incurred due to the disruption and repairs. When contacted by the Press & Journal, the police and fire service confirmed the existence of the investigation – but declined to comment further. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Bin collection times could change in Aberdeen due to Altens fire Number of casualties and houses destroyed in fires across London unknown Firefighters finally leave Altens recycling centre after nearly 120 hours battling blaze Aberdeen waste to be transported 300 miles to Hartlepool following ongoing Altens fire