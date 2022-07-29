Fire and police investigate cause of Altens recycling centre blaze

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An investigation has been launched by the fire service and police into a blaze that caused major damage to an Aberdeen recycling centre earlier this month.

The investigation, which is being led by the fire service, will examine the incident that took place at Suez Recycling and Recovery UK Centre in the Altens area on July 8.

It took 118 hours to put out, with more than 100 firefighters attending the scene at the height of the blaze.

Due to the damage to the site, it was later revealed that staff had been “redeployed” or put on paid leave, with waste being transported nearly 300 miles to Hartlepool in County Durham.

Meanwhile, negotiations are currently underway with insurance firms about the costs incurred due to the disruption and repairs.

When contacted by the Press & Journal, the police and fire service confirmed the existence of the investigation – but declined to comment further.