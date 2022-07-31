Man, 47, dies in A92 motorbike crash at Bridge of Muchalls

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 47-year-old man has died after a two-vehicle crash on the A92 Stonehaven to Aberdeen road at Bridge of Muchalls on Saturday.

The incident, which involved a car and a motorbike, happened just after 4.20pm with emergency services being called to the scene.

It led to the road being shut and vehicles diverted via the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR). The road later reopened at 12:50am.

The weather was dry and bright with some cloud when the accident occurred.

The closure of the road led to long tailbacks on the major Aberdeen to Dundee route, which has has a long history of accidents and fatalities, including the death of a 69-year-old man who died on the road near Newtonhill after a two-vehicle collision in December 2019.

In August 2014, a 43-year-old man was killed on the stretch at the Bridge of Muchalls after his car collided with a lamppost.

Investigation launched into A92 tragedy

People took to social media to show their sympathies to the victim, with one saying: “Horrendous bend on that part of the road. Thoughts to his family.”

Another wrote: “Such sad news. My heart goes out to his loved ones and to our emergency services who were on scene. I also applaud those at the scene who did what they could to help until the services got there.”

A police spokeswoman said: “An investigation to determine the circumstances of the incident is ongoing.”