Giant inflatables to fill Bon Accord centre for charity later this month

Giant inflatables will fill the Bon Accord Shopping Centre in Aberdeen later this month to raise money for charity.

Big Bounce @ Bon Accord will run from August 11 to 14 and will be open each day from 10am to 5pm.

There will be over 20 inflatables for all ages to enjoy including bouncy castles, bungee runs, obstacle courses and entertainment, with all money raised being donated to Charlie House and Great Ormond Street Hospital.

In 2019, the event saw over 20,000 visitors attend, raising a total of £21,500 for charity.

Bon Accord manager, Craig Stevenson, said: “We look forward to bringing a bigger and better Big Bounce to the city centre and hopefully see lots of smiling faces enjoying the fun.

“We are delighted to announce that all costs of the event have been covered by Bon Accord with support from Aberdeen Inspired. Every £1 spent on tickets at Big Bounce will go directly to the fantastic causes.”

Charlie House’s director of fundraising, Susan Crighton, added: “Charlie House is over the moon to be involved in 2022’s Big Bounce @ Bon Accord. Our team and volunteers cannot wait to meet and greet the people of Aberdeen for a fun-filled weekend.

“Our partnership with Bon Accord is an essential part of raising vital funds and awareness of our charity. We are so grateful to the team at Bon Accord for the opportunity to be involved in yet another amazing initiative that will allow us to continue our vital work with families in the north-east of Scotland.”