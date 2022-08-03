Aberdeen runner thanks those who came to aid after she fell and was knocked out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen runner thanks those who came to aid after she fell and was knocked out

By Cameron Roy
August 3, 2022, 3:57 pm Updated: August 3, 2022, 3:59 pm
Anna Cruickshank was knocked out for five minutes after a fall. Supplied by Anna Cruickshank.
An Aberdeen runner has issued a thank you to those who came to her aid after she fell and was knocked out.

At lunchtime on Tuesday, Anna Cruickshank set off on her usual run around Aberdeen.

The 40-year-old has been running every day for three years after taking up the hobby as a new year resolution.

“I literally hadn’t even started running yet. I just went to the junction between Union Grove and Ashley Road and pressed the button to cross the road.

“As soon as I started running, I basically tripped and fell on my face on the pavement.”

As she fell Mrs Cruickshank hit her head and fainted. She was unconscious for around five minutes.

The fall happened at the junction between Union Grove and Ashley Road. Supplied by Google.

While she was on the floor, a few strangers that were passing by rushed to help.

Mystery good samaritans

“One girl gave me water, and she gave me a chair as well to sit on in the shade before the ambulance came.

“Another girl was apparently a junior doctor, somehow she appeared there as well. So lucky for me that she was there.

“She was holding her arm under my head while I was in the recovery position. The lady she was basically laying with me on the pavement, trying to make sure that I was alright.

“The other couple was foreign, and they called the ambulance and were with me the whole time. They offered me a lift home too.”

Mrs Cruickshank has had experience running in events before. Supplied by Anna Cruickshank.

After being checked over by the ambulance, Mrs Cruickshank decided that she would not need a trip to the hospital and was picked up by her husband Paul.

 

She has been living in Aberdeen for 15 years after moving from Poland and the couple have two children together.

‘I would love to see them again’

“I have no idea who the people were that helped me.

“My head couldn’t concentrate on anything. I don’t remember any of the names at all. I don’t know if they live in the area or if they were just walking past.

“I would love to see them again and give them a massive thank you.”

In a post on social media, Mrs Cruickshank wrote: “I would love to say thank you to all the amazing people who stopped by when I was unconscious and looked after me until the paramedics arrived. Massive thank you to the ambulance as well.”

Mrs Cruickshank and her husband Paul after The Aberdeen Kiltwalk. Supplied by Anna Cruickshank.

Mrs Cruickshank’s husband had previously been in the army, so the couple have been running and boxing together for years.

 

Together they ran the 16-mile route at The Aberdeen Kitlwalk in 2021.

 

She believes that an accident can happen even if you have experience running.

“It shows it can happen to anyone.

“Seriously I am absolutely overwhelmed by the responders.

“Nobody asked them to stay with me for such a long time.”

