Aberdeen runner thanks those who came to aid after she fell and was knocked out

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen runner has issued a thank you to those who came to her aid after she fell and was knocked out.

At lunchtime on Tuesday, Anna Cruickshank set off on her usual run around Aberdeen.

The 40-year-old has been running every day for three years after taking up the hobby as a new year resolution.

“I literally hadn’t even started running yet. I just went to the junction between Union Grove and Ashley Road and pressed the button to cross the road.

“As soon as I started running, I basically tripped and fell on my face on the pavement.”

As she fell Mrs Cruickshank hit her head and fainted. She was unconscious for around five minutes.

While she was on the floor, a few strangers that were passing by rushed to help.

Mystery good samaritans

“One girl gave me water, and she gave me a chair as well to sit on in the shade before the ambulance came.

“Another girl was apparently a junior doctor, somehow she appeared there as well. So lucky for me that she was there.

“She was holding her arm under my head while I was in the recovery position. The lady she was basically laying with me on the pavement, trying to make sure that I was alright.

“The other couple was foreign, and they called the ambulance and were with me the whole time. They offered me a lift home too.”

After being checked over by the ambulance, Mrs Cruickshank decided that she would not need a trip to the hospital and was picked up by her husband Paul.

She has been living in Aberdeen for 15 years after moving from Poland and the couple have two children together.

‘I would love to see them again’

“I have no idea who the people were that helped me.

“My head couldn’t concentrate on anything. I don’t remember any of the names at all. I don’t know if they live in the area or if they were just walking past.

“I would love to see them again and give them a massive thank you.”

In a post on social media, Mrs Cruickshank wrote: “I would love to say thank you to all the amazing people who stopped by when I was unconscious and looked after me until the paramedics arrived. Massive thank you to the ambulance as well.”

Mrs Cruickshank’s husband had previously been in the army, so the couple have been running and boxing together for years.

Together they ran the 16-mile route at The Aberdeen Kitlwalk in 2021.

She believes that an accident can happen even if you have experience running.

“It shows it can happen to anyone.

“Seriously I am absolutely overwhelmed by the responders.

“Nobody asked them to stay with me for such a long time.”