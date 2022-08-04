Here’s what to expect as thousands gather together for Aboyne Highland Games

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Around 10,000 people are expected to descend on Aboyne Green this weekend as the Highland games return to the village.

Saturday will mark the 155th year of Aboyne Highland Games and will begin with a traditional pipe band march through the village from 11am.

The day that follows will be jam-packed with nearly 100 events including piping, tug o’ war and athletics.

Around 80 trade stalls and a fun fair will keep visitors entertained even when they step away from the traditional events.

Anniversary celebrations and firsts mean the games are back from their two-year hiatus with a bang, with fans from around the world expected to come and join the fun.

A special year

This year’s Aboyne Highland Games will be special and different in a number of ways.

The Earl of Aboyne, Alistair Aboyne, will officially open the games at noon as deputy chieftain in place of his father Granville Huntly, who is unable to attend as chieftain.

Two Scottish championships events will be held; the 800m race and the 56lb weight for distance competition.

The games will also celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Aboyne dress which is now classed as the standard attire for Highland dancers around the world.

The occasion will be commemorated with a special reel performed by local dancers Rachael Walker and Michelle Gordon.

Another special anniversary is the 50th year of the Clan Baird society who will be in the games’ clan village teaching visitors about their heritage.

Ready for a ‘fantastic’ weekend

Chairman of Aboyne Highland Games, Alistair Grant, thanked the community for coming together to bring the games back.

He said: “Seeing and hearing all the action back on Aboyne Green this weekend will be fantastic. The massed pipe bands march onto the green is always a really special sight and sound at the opening of the games and it’s one we have missed for the last two years.

“The support we receive from the local community is always greatly appreciated, whether that is through sponsorship or people volunteering their time to set-up and run the games. It’s a huge amount of work to host the games and we couldn’t do it without their assistance.”