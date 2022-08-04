Here’s what to expect as thousands gather together for Aboyne Highland Games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Here’s what to expect as thousands gather together for Aboyne Highland Games

By Lauren Robertson
August 4, 2022, 9:28 am
Ewen Bradley competing in long jump at Aboyne Highland Games in 2019. Picture by Colin Rennie.
Ewen Bradley competing in long jump at Aboyne Highland Games in 2019. Picture by Colin Rennie.

Around 10,000 people are expected to descend on Aboyne Green this weekend as the Highland games return to the village.

Saturday will mark the 155th year of Aboyne Highland Games and will begin with a traditional pipe band march through the village from 11am.

The day that follows will be jam-packed with nearly 100 events including piping, tug o’ war and athletics.

Around 80 trade stalls and a fun fair will keep visitors entertained even when they step away from the traditional events.

Anniversary celebrations and firsts mean the games are back from their two-year hiatus with a bang, with fans from around the world expected to come and join the fun.

A special year

This year’s Aboyne Highland Games will be special and different in a number of ways.

The Earl of Aboyne, Alistair Aboyne, will officially open the games at noon as deputy chieftain in place of his father Granville Huntly, who is unable to attend as chieftain.

Two Scottish championships events will be held; the 800m race and the 56lb weight for distance competition.

The games will also celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Aboyne dress which is now classed as the standard attire for Highland dancers around the world.

The Aboyne Highland dress is the standard for dancers since its introduction in the 1950s. Supplied by Moyra Gray.

The occasion will be commemorated with a special reel performed by local dancers Rachael Walker and Michelle Gordon.

Another special anniversary is the 50th year of the Clan Baird society who will be in the games’ clan village teaching visitors about their heritage.

Ready for a ‘fantastic’ weekend

Chairman of Aboyne Highland Games, Alistair Grant, thanked the community for coming together to bring the games back.

He said: “Seeing and hearing all the action back on Aboyne Green this weekend will be fantastic. The massed pipe bands march onto the green is always a really special sight and sound at the opening of the games and it’s one we have missed for the last two years.

Pipers at Aboyne Highland Games in 2019. Picture by Colin Rennie.

“The support we receive from the local community is always greatly appreciated, whether that is through sponsorship or people volunteering their time to set-up and run the games. It’s a huge amount of work to host the games and we couldn’t do it without their assistance.”

