New role at Inchgarth foodbank in Aberdeen aims increase reach to fight cost of living crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

New role at Inchgarth foodbank in Aberdeen aims increase reach to fight cost of living crisis

By Chris Cromar
August 5, 2022, 7:22 pm Updated: August 5, 2022, 8:13 pm
Reverend Keith Blackwood, Victoria Alexander and Paul O'Conner. Picture supplied by the Presbytery of Aberdeen and Shetland.
Reverend Keith Blackwood, Victoria Alexander and Paul O'Conner. Picture supplied by the Presbytery of Aberdeen and Shetland.

Inchgarth Community Centre and Mannofield Parish Church in Aberdeen have entered into a new partnership by employing a foodbank and support project coordinator thanks to funding from the kirk’s congregation.

The new post has been filled by Victoria Alexander, who took up the role on August 1, and will be managed by the centre’s manager, Paul O’Conner.

Recently, Mrs Alexander worked as a support worker for people with additional support needs and this brought her into Inchgarth Community Centre.

Victoria Alexander took on her new role on August 1. Picture supplied by the Presbytery of Aberdeen and Shetland

She said: “I’ve always felt that I could go up and speak to people and found the volunteers at Inchgarth Community Centre really nice and providing such an inclusive approach to people I brought into the free classes offered. It was then I saw the advert for this post and thought ‘I could go for that.'”

The full-time post, which will last for two years, will help to enhance the existing foodbank service at the community centre, which has been running for the past decade and is open every Wednesday.

There are plans to roll out numerous services to help people impacted by the cost of living crisis, with Mrs Alexander already making contacts and networking with many different organisations and services.

Work will also begin to create new initiatives that will provide support to those most in need across the south of Aberdeen.

Foodbank usage can rise by up to 150 during term time

At the present time, about 50 people use Inchgarth’s foodbank each week, with this number rising to 100-150 during term time.

As well as receiving official referrals to the foodbank, people can come along themselves and all that is required for identification is their name, address and if claiming for children some evidence is required.

Mr O’Conner said: “We have never done this before and were not sure how it would really work but without the generosity of the church this project would not have proceeded.

‘We are hugely grateful and excited’

“We are hugely grateful and excited because going forward we will be able to create numerous levels of support at the right time and cannot thank Mannofield Church enough for their support.

“We are now thinking that perhaps there are partnerships out there with other organisations like the church that we could bring on board.”

Mannofield Parish Church minister, Reverend Keith Blackwood added: “We see it as the mission of our church and found ourselves in a position of being able to look for a project to be involved in that would enable us to provide defined support to people in need. We are delighted to partner with Inchgarth in this project.

The Press and Journal is working to support communities across the north-east and north of Scotland through its Big Food Appeal.

We want to help break down the stigma around foodbanks, and make it clear who can use them – the simple answer is, anyone who needs one.

We are also signposting people to their nearest foodbanks, and the various help that is available during the holidays.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]