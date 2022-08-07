New survey shows strong support for offshore wind as a vital part of Scotland’s future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

New survey shows strong support for offshore wind as a vital part of Scotland’s future

By Ross Hempseed
August 7, 2022, 12:01 am
offshore wind
Michael Matheson with Director of Public and Regulatory Affairs, Vettenfall, Lisa Christie.

A new survey has revealed that Scots strongly support offshore wind and see it as a vital part of Scotland’s future.

Commissioned by the Scottish Government and NatureScot, the survey found that 92% of people thought the renewable sector is important in terms of social value.

Around 89% believed the sector is important for its economic value to the country and for regions such as the Highlands and the north-east.

Currently, there are 14 offshore wind developments around the Highlands and Islands, Moray and Grampian, with several more in development.

The Black Isle port of Cromarty also plays a key role in building wind farm components which are then shipped to designated locations in the North Sea.

Aberdeen is fast transforming into a hub for renewable energy as it once was for oil and gas.

ScotWind, which leases areas of the North Sea seabed for wind farm development, is expected to deliver investment of around £25 billion across the Scottish supply chain.

‘Deliver the environmental and economic benefits.’

Over the coming years, the programme will create new green jobs for people across the north and north-east and help Scotland’s ambition to reach net-zero.

Net Zero & Energy Secretary Michael Matheson recently visited Aberdeen Bay to tour the European Offshore Wind Deployment Centre.

It is the largest offshore wind test and demonstration facility in Scotland, located at the Vattenfall development in Aberdeen Bay.

He said: “Scotland has the resources, the people and the ambition to become a renewables powerhouse.

“ScotWind puts us at the forefront of the global development of offshore wind and represents a massive step forward in our net zero transformation.

Massive wind turbines are being built off the north-east coast as part of several wind farm developments.

“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity which has to be realised, has to be maximised and has to deliver the environmental and economic benefits for all the people of Scotland.

“This study shows that the vast majority of people in Scotland, including our coastal communities who live closest to offshore wind farms, understand and value the diverse benefits that offshore renewable energy presents.

“Already one of the cheapest forms of energy, it is clear that offshore wind has a vital role to play in delivering on our climate obligations, ensuring our energy security and ensuring a fair and just transition to net zero.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]