New survey shows strong support for offshore wind as a vital part of Scotland’s future

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new survey has revealed that Scots strongly support offshore wind and see it as a vital part of Scotland’s future.

Commissioned by the Scottish Government and NatureScot, the survey found that 92% of people thought the renewable sector is important in terms of social value.

Around 89% believed the sector is important for its economic value to the country and for regions such as the Highlands and the north-east.

Currently, there are 14 offshore wind developments around the Highlands and Islands, Moray and Grampian, with several more in development.

The Black Isle port of Cromarty also plays a key role in building wind farm components which are then shipped to designated locations in the North Sea.

Aberdeen is fast transforming into a hub for renewable energy as it once was for oil and gas.

ScotWind, which leases areas of the North Sea seabed for wind farm development, is expected to deliver investment of around £25 billion across the Scottish supply chain.

‘Deliver the environmental and economic benefits.’

Over the coming years, the programme will create new green jobs for people across the north and north-east and help Scotland’s ambition to reach net-zero.

Net Zero & Energy Secretary Michael Matheson recently visited Aberdeen Bay to tour the European Offshore Wind Deployment Centre.

It is the largest offshore wind test and demonstration facility in Scotland, located at the Vattenfall development in Aberdeen Bay.

He said: “Scotland has the resources, the people and the ambition to become a renewables powerhouse.

“ScotWind puts us at the forefront of the global development of offshore wind and represents a massive step forward in our net zero transformation.

“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity which has to be realised, has to be maximised and has to deliver the environmental and economic benefits for all the people of Scotland.

“This study shows that the vast majority of people in Scotland, including our coastal communities who live closest to offshore wind farms, understand and value the diverse benefits that offshore renewable energy presents.

“Already one of the cheapest forms of energy, it is clear that offshore wind has a vital role to play in delivering on our climate obligations, ensuring our energy security and ensuring a fair and just transition to net zero.”