Concerns grow for missing girl Luna Bueno Miramontes, 14, last seen in Aberdeen on Monday

Police have appealed for help to find the missing person Luna Bueno Miramontes from Aberdeen.

The 14-year-old was last seen in the Kittybrewster area of the city at around 2.30pm on Monday, August 8.

In a post on social media, police have issued an appeal to help find the teenager.

She is described as being around 5ft 5in in height, of medium build with long fair or blonde hair.

She is believed to be wearing black leggings, a thin black jacket, white trainers and a pink handbag.

She has connections to Aberdeen, Stonehaven and Inverurie.

Anyone who has seen Luna or who has any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 1649 of August 9.