Sighs of heartbreak and relief: Your reaction to the news Aberdeen will not be hosting Eurovision

The announcement that Aberdeen will not be hosting Eurovision next year has caused passionate mixed reactions between readers.

From devastation to pure glee, many readers commenting online have made their opinion on the BBC’s decision clear.

Aberdeen was quick to put forward a bid to host the popular song competition when it was announced the UK would be hosting the event.

Boasting the largest arena in Scotland, many residents and business leaders were keen to share why the city would be an excellent host.

However, Aberdeen was not one of the seven cities included on the shortlist.

‘Need a lifetime of mourning’

Dreams were shattered today for fans and Eurovision hopefuls who appeared very saddened by the news.

One concerned friend of Emmaleigh Hamilton even jokingly asked if she would need a day of mourning to which Ms Hamilton replied: “Um a day? Try a lifetime.”

Others appeared more subdued in their comments with Councillor for Fraserburgh and District, Ann Bell, saying it was “such a shame”.

Kelly-Ann Newman commented telling friends: “I said this would happen. It’s a shame because it would have been a good location.”

John Summers-Campbell said it would have been nice to give the north-east city the opportunity.

He wrote: “They said the cities were chosen with their past track record of hosting major events and their ability to do it quickly – Aberdeen has the capacity but I’m not sure it could deliver in less than a year.

“It would have been great to see them given the opportunity though.”

‘Saw that coming’

Other readers have reacted to the news with little surprise.

Stuart McIntosh, from Aberdeen, posted: “Was P&J Live ever a true contender?”

Others blamed Central Belt bias for the decision and were quick to note Glasgow was the only Scottish city shortlisted.

Bill Morrison stated: “Not surprised, only one in Scotland, Glasgow of course.

“Quite frankly anything north of Scotland’s central belt does not exist as far as the BBC is concerned. Sports Personality was an unfortunate blip as far as they’re concerned.”

Karen Webster, from Aberdeen, also commented saying: “What a shock. Waste of time when it will be in England anyways. Seen that coming.”

Dave Booth was very frustrated with the outcome. He commented: “I am outraged that a brand new arena such as The P&J Live in Aberdeen is not being considered.

“It’s a fantastic venue and will bring investment to the area. Seems to me that the Central Belt get everything.”

‘Dodged a bullet there’

Some people appeared relieved that the song competition would not be gracing Aberdeen streets.

David Flood, from Elgin, believes the city would struggle to host such an event.

He wrote: “Aberdeen is a terribly designed city with a small airport so it’s no surprise it was overlooked. It doesn’t have the right infrastructure to be a venue for major events, not that Eurovision is major.”

Lorna McLaren agreed adding: “Accommodation and transport infrastructure are just not sufficient. The very small airport with restricted hours is no use either.”

Jim Duncan simply wrote: “Dodged a bullet there.”

‘Let’s deal with the seagulls first’

It appeared others were glad the bid was unsuccessful saying Aberdonians would be a laughing stock for its transport and seagull problems.

Danny Harrison, from Aberdeen, said: “Can you blame them. Aberdeenshire take years to finish road works that are constantly on the go. They would be late for the venue.”

He suggested hosting it on Aberdeen Airport’s runway to avoid “constant delays and potholes”. Mr Harrison added: “Glad they did their research before entertaining that idea.”

For Richard Colvin it was Aberdeen’s rife problem with seagulls that was a main concern. He posted: “Would have been embarrassing with the seagulls. Let’s deal with the seagulls first.”

Nora Watson appeared to breath a sigh of relief as well and commented: “Thank God, we would be a laughing stock with the state of our transport network.”