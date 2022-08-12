Sighs of heartbreak and relief: Your reaction to the news Aberdeen will not be hosting Eurovision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sighs of heartbreak and relief: Your reaction to the news Aberdeen will not be hosting Eurovision

By Lottie Hood
August 12, 2022, 4:26 pm Updated: August 12, 2022, 4:48 pm
Readers show mixed reaction to the news. Supplied by DC Thomson.
The announcement that Aberdeen will not be hosting Eurovision next year has caused passionate mixed reactions between readers.

From devastation to pure glee, many readers commenting online have made their opinion on the BBC’s decision clear.

Aberdeen was quick to put forward a bid to host the popular song competition when it was announced the UK would be hosting the event.

Boasting the largest arena in Scotland, many residents and business leaders were keen to share why the city would be an excellent host.

However, Aberdeen was not one of the seven cities included on the shortlist.

‘Need a lifetime of mourning’

P&J Live mock-up of hosting the event. Photo by Niall Hastie Photography

Dreams were shattered today for fans and Eurovision hopefuls who appeared very saddened by the news.

One concerned friend of Emmaleigh Hamilton even jokingly asked if she would need a day of mourning to which Ms Hamilton replied: “Um a day? Try a lifetime.”

Others appeared more subdued in their comments with Councillor for Fraserburgh and District, Ann Bell, saying it was “such a shame”.

Kelly-Ann Newman commented telling friends: “I said this would happen. It’s a shame because it would have been a good location.”

John Summers-Campbell said it would have been nice to give the north-east city the opportunity.

He wrote: “They said the cities were chosen with their past track record of hosting major events and their ability to do it quickly – Aberdeen has the capacity but I’m not sure it could deliver in less than a year.

“It would have been great to see them given the opportunity though.”

‘Saw that coming’

Other readers have reacted to the news with little surprise.

Stuart McIntosh, from Aberdeen, posted: “Was P&J Live ever a true contender?”

Aberdeen City Council is to put £30,000 towards a bid to win the right to host Eurovision 2023. Picture by Clarke Cooper/DCT Media.
Many people were not surprised by the announcement. Picture by Clarke Cooper/DCT Media.

Others blamed Central Belt bias for the decision and were quick to note Glasgow was the only Scottish city shortlisted.

Bill Morrison stated: “Not surprised, only one in Scotland, Glasgow of course.

“Quite frankly anything north of Scotland’s central belt does not exist as far as the BBC is concerned. Sports Personality was an unfortunate blip as far as they’re concerned.”

Karen Webster, from Aberdeen, also commented saying: “What a shock. Waste of time when it will be in England anyways. Seen that coming.”

Dave Booth was very frustrated with the outcome. He commented: “I am outraged that a brand new arena such as The P&J Live in Aberdeen is not being considered.

“It’s a fantastic venue and will bring investment to the area. Seems to me that the Central Belt get everything.”

‘Dodged a bullet there’

Some people appeared relieved that the song competition would not be gracing Aberdeen streets.

David Flood, from Elgin, believes the city would struggle to host such an event.

He wrote: “Aberdeen is a terribly designed city with a small airport so it’s no surprise it was overlooked. It doesn’t have the right infrastructure to be a venue for major events, not that Eurovision is major.”

Lorna McLaren agreed adding: “Accommodation and transport infrastructure are just not sufficient. The very small airport with restricted hours is no use either.”

Jim Duncan simply wrote: “Dodged a bullet there.”

‘Let’s deal with the seagulls first’

can councils solve the seagull crisis?
Some people said the city’s transport links and seagull issues should be dealt with first.

It appeared others were glad the bid was unsuccessful saying Aberdonians would be a laughing stock for its transport and seagull problems.

Danny Harrison, from Aberdeen, said: “Can you blame them. Aberdeenshire take years to finish road works that are constantly on the go. They would be late for the venue.”

He suggested hosting it on Aberdeen Airport’s runway to avoid “constant delays and  potholes”. Mr Harrison added: “Glad they did their research before entertaining that idea.”

For Richard Colvin it was Aberdeen’s rife problem with seagulls that was a main concern. He posted: “Would have been embarrassing with the seagulls. Let’s deal with the seagulls first.”

Nora Watson appeared to breath a sigh of relief as well and commented: “Thank God, we would be a laughing stock with the state of our transport network.”

