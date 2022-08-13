One charged after A93 crash involving car and motorbike

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A person has been charged following a crash between a car and a motorbike on the A93 Aberdeen to Braemar road.

Emergency services were called to an incident near Potarch Bridge around noon.

It is understood one of the people involved has been injured. The extent of the injuries, however, is unknown.

Two fire appliances – one from Ballater and one from Banchory – were also deployed to the scene to assist.

Police have now confirmed the driver of the car has been charged in connection with the crash.

A police spokewoman said: “At around 12.15pm we received a report of a crash involving a motorbike and a car at A93 Aberdeen to Braemar road near the Potarch Lodge hotel.

“The driver of the car has been charged in connection with the matter.”