Shaun Ritchie: Sister demands fresh search after 10 months of talks between police and grave expert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Shaun Ritchie: Sister demands fresh search after 10 months of talks between police and grave expert

By Sean O'Neil
August 16, 2022, 4:38 pm Updated: August 16, 2022, 5:04 pm
Friends and volunteers search for Shaun Ritchie in 2014
Friends and volunteers search for Shaun Ritchie in 2014

The sister of missing Fraserburgh man Shaun Ritchie has demanded Police Scotland launch a fresh search for her brother after 10 months of talks between officers and an expert grave finder.

Nicole Shand told The Press and Journal she doesn’t understand why discussions are taking so long, saying she has had no contact with officers since the talks began last November.

The discussions are between police and Dr Alastair Ruffell – an internationally renowned forensic geologist who helped in the original search for Shaun.

Officers leading the Shaun Ritchie search were assisted by Professor Lorna Dawson and Dr Ruffell in 2015

In November last year, the scientist said he had new sonar drone technology which he believed could assist officers in a fresh search for the missing 20-year-old.

Nicole Shand, Shaun’s sister, believes if there is any chance the new equipment could help solve her brother’s case then Police Scotland should take it.

‘They should be doing it’

Nicole Shand

She said: “I feel like we have been waiting for a response for a long time now.

“They have been in discussions for a while regarding an answer for a fresh search for my brother Shaun.

“If it has some potential then I feel they should be doing it.

“I haven’t had any contact from the police since it was announced they were in discussions.

“I don’t have to be in regular contact at all times – but it would just be comforting as a family to receive an update of what the plans are.”

‘It’s been torture’

Shaun went missing on Halloween night 2014 at Kersiehill Farm near Strichen.

Shaun Ritchie

He had travelled to the area in a van with five friends and two other men.

A documentary by The Press and Journal revealed an altercation occurred in the van.

Allegations of an axe attack went to court.

“That’s nearly eight years now since he went missing and I still have been hoping and longing for answers and closure,” said Nicole.

“It’s what we deserve as a family.

“It’s been torture not knowing the truth around Shaun’s disappearance.

“Something needs to be done. Shaun is such a big miss to all.”

Problems with original search

Since his disappearance, police have maintained that Shaun ran into the boglands surrounding Kersiehill Farm and that he remains there.

Dr Alastair Ruffell

Dr Ruffell told this publication that his original search for Shaun around Kersiehill Farm could not be classed as “high assurance” due to the limited search area.

However he believes his equipment back then would have found Shaun had he been within the area of the bog he had been able to search.

His new sonar drone technology would allow him to search a far greater area.

Police Scotland confirmed last year that they had begun talks with the scientist regarding the possibility of a new search.

Ten months and no answer

It was understood that the optimal time for a fresh search would be in the summer months due to the terrain where Shaun went missing.

However 10 months after the offer was first tabled, Police Scotland say they are still “in discussions”.

CI Martin MacDougall

Chief Inspector Martin MacDougall said:  “An offer of further specialist search expertise is being considered.

“The search operation to find Shaun Ritchie remains one of the largest ever carried out by Police Scotland and we continue to review the circumstances to consider any new investigative opportunities.

“I would encourage anyone who has new information to contact us via 101.”

Watch the documentary here

Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Friends and volunteers search for Shaun Ritchie in 2014
'I did what everyone else would have done': Aberdeen man saves girl, 9, from…
0
Friends and volunteers search for Shaun Ritchie in 2014
All you need to know about Aberdeen Mela: More than 10,000 to pack city…
0
Slains Castle reaction
Slains Castle regulars horrified at plans to turn Aberdeen's spooky pub into 'posh' cocktail…
0
Friends and volunteers search for Shaun Ritchie in 2014
FirstGroup suitor walks away from £1.3bn-plus deal but leaves door open for possible return…
0
Huntly Hairst annual food festival
Huntly Hairst: Everything you need to know about the two-day event
0
Neil Carnegie, who was overseeing Aberdeen City Council's housing response to the arrival of Ukrainian refugees, has been suspended.
Senior official tasked with finding Aberdeen homes for Ukrainian refugees suspended
Friends and volunteers search for Shaun Ritchie in 2014
Donald Trump's Aberdeenshire golf trip STILL ON as passports returned following FBI search
1
Friends and volunteers search for Shaun Ritchie in 2014
British Airways flight from Aberdeen cancelled after baggage handling vehicle hits plane
0
Temporary traffic lights and cones along with a sign reading "When red light shows wait here"
Amey takes over management of north-east trunk roads from Bear
0
Friends and volunteers search for Shaun Ritchie in 2014
Teenager, 18, taken to hospital following assault in Inverurie
0

More from Press and Journal

Friends and volunteers search for Shaun Ritchie in 2014
Buckie woman in tears as she is reunited with long lost Native American relatives
Friends and volunteers search for Shaun Ritchie in 2014
Conservative supporters pelted with eggs in Perth as Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak prepare…
Friends and volunteers search for Shaun Ritchie in 2014
Caley Thistle defender joins Elgin City on loan
Friends and volunteers search for Shaun Ritchie in 2014
'I did what everyone else would have done': Aberdeen man saves girl, 9, from…
0
Friends and volunteers search for Shaun Ritchie in 2014
New Chas appeal to help families like Inverness couple with son who needs 24/7…
0
Friends and volunteers search for Shaun Ritchie in 2014
All you need to know about Aberdeen Mela: More than 10,000 to pack city…
0