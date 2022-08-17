Man taken to hospital after one-car crash in Peterhead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Man taken to hospital after one-car crash in Peterhead

By Denny Andonova
August 17, 2022, 1:05 pm Updated: August 17, 2022, 3:02 pm

A man has been taken to hospital following a single-car crash in Peterhead.

Emergency services were alerted to an incident on the town’s Meethill Road at around 11am.

Police and air ambulance attended and the driver of the car was transported to hospital for treatment. His condition is currently unknown.

Police were called to a single-vehicle crash in Peterhead at around 11am. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

One fire appliance was also deployed from the Peterhead station at around 11.15am to assist. They left the scene shortly after.

The road remains closed to traffic as officers carry out inquiries.

An ambulance service spokeswoman said: “We received a call at 11.15am to attend a road traffic collision on Meethill Road, Peterhead.

“We dispatched two ambulances, the SORT team, the trauma team and the Helimed. The male patient was transported by road to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

A police spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a one-vehicle crash on Meethill Road, Peterhead, around 11.10am on Wednesday, August 17.

Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

“The male driver was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by ambulance.

“Inquiries into the crash are ongoing.

“The road is currently closed and diversions are in place.”

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact 101, quoting incident 1121 of August 17.

