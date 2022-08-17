Man taken to hospital after one-car crash in Peterhead

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been taken to hospital following a single-car crash in Peterhead.

Emergency services were alerted to an incident on the town’s Meethill Road at around 11am.

Police and air ambulance attended and the driver of the car was transported to hospital for treatment. His condition is currently unknown.

One fire appliance was also deployed from the Peterhead station at around 11.15am to assist. They left the scene shortly after.

The road remains closed to traffic as officers carry out inquiries.

An ambulance service spokeswoman said: “We received a call at 11.15am to attend a road traffic collision on Meethill Road, Peterhead.

“We dispatched two ambulances, the SORT team, the trauma team and the Helimed. The male patient was transported by road to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

A police spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a one-vehicle crash on Meethill Road, Peterhead, around 11.10am on Wednesday, August 17.

“The male driver was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by ambulance.

“Inquiries into the crash are ongoing.

“The road is currently closed and diversions are in place.”

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact 101, quoting incident 1121 of August 17.