One taken to hospital after bus and car crash at Toll of Birness in separate incidents

One person has been taken to hospital following a crash in Aberdeenshire.

Officers received reports of two separate crashes on the A90 Aberdeen to Peterhead road, north of Toll of Birness, at 6.55am.

A driver had been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by the ambulance service after being involved in a one-car crash on the road.

Nearby, a bus was also involved in a collision. Nobody was injured from this incident.

A spokeswoman from the fire service confirmed crews attended a one-vehicle crash with two appliances and used small gear.

The stop message came in at 7.16am.

Officers were at the scene and diverting traffic along the one lane of the road which remained open.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police were called to a report of two separate crashes, one involving a car and one involving a bus, on the A90 near the A952, Toll of Birness, Ellon, around 6.55am on Friday, August 19.

“The driver of the car has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by ambulance. No one on the bus was injured.”

Appeal for witnesses

The vehicles have since been recovered and the road is now clear.

A Stagecoach Bluebird spokesman said “One of our vehicles was involved in an incident on the A90 at Toll of Birness this morning just before 7am.

“Emergency services attended the scene as a precautionary measure, but we can confirm there were no injuries for the driver or the passengers on board the vehicle.”

Police are now appealing for witnesses of either of the crashes to come forward.

PC Webster, of the road policing department at Mintlaw, said: “We are appealing for witnesses in order to establish the circumstances around the two separate collisions and I would urge those who witnessed either vehicle involved to contact police.

“In particular, we are also looking to speak to the lorry driver who we believe stopped to assist and any passengers on the bus involved that left prior to speaking to police.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident number 0474 of August 19.