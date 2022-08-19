One taken to hospital after bus and car crash at Toll of Birness in separate incidents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
One taken to hospital after bus and car crash at Toll of Birness in separate incidents

By Ellie Milne
August 19, 2022, 7:28 am Updated: August 19, 2022, 12:06 pm
A bus has been recovered after a crash at Toll of Birness - one of two incidents on the road this morning. Picture by Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
One person has been taken to hospital following a crash in Aberdeenshire.

Officers received reports of two separate crashes on the A90 Aberdeen to Peterhead road, north of Toll of Birness, at 6.55am.

A driver had been taken  to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by the ambulance service after being involved in a one-car crash on the road.

Nearby, a bus was also involved in a collision. Nobody was injured from this incident.

The bus was towed away by a lorry following the crash on the A90 near Toll of Birness. Picture by Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

A spokeswoman from the fire service confirmed crews attended a one-vehicle crash with two appliances and used small gear.

The stop message came in at 7.16am.

Officers were at the scene and diverting traffic along the one lane of the road which remained open.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police were called to a report of two separate crashes, one involving a car and one involving a bus, on the A90 near the A952, Toll of Birness, Ellon, around 6.55am on Friday, August 19.

“The driver of the car has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by ambulance. No one on the bus was injured.”

Appeal for witnesses

The vehicles have since been recovered and the road is now clear.

A Stagecoach Bluebird spokesman said “One of our vehicles was involved in an incident on the A90 at Toll of Birness this morning just before 7am.

“Emergency services attended the scene as a precautionary measure, but we can confirm there were no injuries for the driver or the passengers on board the vehicle.”

The Stagecoach bus was towed away from the scene of the crash. Picture by Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

Police are now appealing for witnesses of either of the crashes to come forward.

PC Webster, of the road policing department at Mintlaw, said: “We are appealing for witnesses in order to establish the circumstances around the two separate collisions and I would urge those who witnessed either vehicle involved to contact police.

“In particular, we are also looking to speak to the lorry driver who we believe stopped to assist and any passengers on the bus involved that left prior to speaking to police.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident number 0474 of August 19.

