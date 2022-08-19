False fire alarm at Aberdeen Airport causes passenger evacuation

Passengers were evacuated from Aberdeen International Airport today after the fire alarm went off.
The building was evacuated this morning, but it quickly became clear it was a false alarm.
An airport spokesman said: “Passengers were back in the terminal within 20 minutes.”
A flight to Kirkwall Airport in Orkney was also delayed by two minutes, but there was no further disruption.
Earlier this week, fed-up passengers were delayed by maintenance works at the airport. On Monday, “unscheduled maintenance work” caused all operations to be suspended – cancelling 10 flights.