Queen now expected to meet new prime minister at Balmoral

The Queen is expected to officially appoint the new prime minister a Balmoral Castle amid her ongoing health concerns.

It has been thought the monarch would interrupt her holiday to return to London for the ceremony.

But now arrangements are currently being made for the monarch to hold the traditional ceremony at her Scottish residence next month – for the first time in living memory.

The Queen, 96, is currently on a 10-week break at her beloved 50,000-acre estate.

The constitutional ceremony, commonly known as the kissing of the hands ceremony, is traditionally held at Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle.

Battle for PM continues

Earlier this month, the Queen’s traditional Balmoral welcome was cancelled sparking fresh concerns surrounding her health.

It came after she was forced to pull out of a series of events marking her Platinum Jubilee in June.

She did, however, make two separate appearances on the balcony at Buckingham Palace.

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss will find out who has won the Conservative leadership battle on September 5.

The day after – outgoing “caretaker” Boris Johnson is expected to travel to Balmoral with the winner.

The journey north will mark the end of the pair’s battle to become Briton’s next prime minister.

Last week, both candidates travelled to Aberdeen to meet Conservative Party members.

However, their visit was scrutinised, with locals appealing to the pair to meet people bearing the brunt of policy decisions and the crippling effects of the cost of living crisis.