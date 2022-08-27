Union Street lit up in colour as Celebrate Aberdeen returns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Union Street lit up in colour as Celebrate Aberdeen returns

By Chris Cromar
August 27, 2022, 8:43 pm
Hundreds of volunteers, groups and charity mascots marched down Union Street as Celebrate Aberdeen returned. Picture by Kami Thomson.
Union Street was lit up in bright colours this afternoon as around 4,000 people representing 120 organisations marched down the Granite Mile as Celebrate Aberdeen returned for the first time since 2019.

The parade recognises and celebrates the contribution which third sector organisations, voluntary groups and social enterprises make to the lives of thousands of people in Aberdeen and the north-east.

Sports clubs, musicians and dance groups also took part in the parade, which went from Holburn Junction to the Castlegate.

It was led by the Newtonhill Pipeband, with Aberdeen‘s Lord Provost David Cameron leading the marchers, while the Rock Choir brought events to a close.

A variety of groups took to the streets, including charities Charlie House, Clan and Friends of the Neuro Ward. Picture by Kami Thomson.

A variety of groups took to the streets, including charities Charlie House, Clan and Friends of the Neuro Ward.

‘Shows Aberdeen in a good light’

Thousands of people turned out to the event, which saw marchers dressing up and mascots interacting with the crowd in what was a party atmosphere.

Tommie Fowler from Aberdeen attended the parade with his wife, he said: “It certainly brings people together and certainly shows Aberdeen in a good light to its own citizens.

“We can we can shout from the high rooftops how good we are to the world, but it’s important for the people that live here to know exactly what’s happening round about them.”

Thousands of people turned out to attend the popular event. Picture by Kami Thomson.

‘Great representation of all the different groups’

Sarah Thompson, whose two sons took part in the event representing the Scouts added: “It was fantastic to see that all the kids were having a great time. I thought there was great representation of all the different groups.

“It was wonderful to see so many disabled people out having a good time, I thought it was brilliant, and the ethnic groups as well, the dance groups, the Chinese dragons.”

The second of the Celebrate Aberdeen’s activities this year will be an awards ceremony at P&J Live on Saturday, September 17, which will recognise some of the exceptional work carried out by individuals and third sector organisations.

