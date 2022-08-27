Union Street lit up in colour as Celebrate Aberdeen returns

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Union Street was lit up in bright colours this afternoon as around 4,000 people representing 120 organisations marched down the Granite Mile as Celebrate Aberdeen returned for the first time since 2019.

The parade recognises and celebrates the contribution which third sector organisations, voluntary groups and social enterprises make to the lives of thousands of people in Aberdeen and the north-east.

Sports clubs, musicians and dance groups also took part in the parade, which went from Holburn Junction to the Castlegate.

IMG_7045

It was led by the Newtonhill Pipeband, with Aberdeen‘s Lord Provost David Cameron leading the marchers, while the Rock Choir brought events to a close.

A variety of groups took to the streets, including charities Charlie House, Clan and Friends of the Neuro Ward.

‘Shows Aberdeen in a good light’

Thousands of people turned out to the event, which saw marchers dressing up and mascots interacting with the crowd in what was a party atmosphere.

Tommie Fowler from Aberdeen attended the parade with his wife, he said: “It certainly brings people together and certainly shows Aberdeen in a good light to its own citizens.

“We can we can shout from the high rooftops how good we are to the world, but it’s important for the people that live here to know exactly what’s happening round about them.”

‘Great representation of all the different groups’

Sarah Thompson, whose two sons took part in the event representing the Scouts added: “It was fantastic to see that all the kids were having a great time. I thought there was great representation of all the different groups.

“It was wonderful to see so many disabled people out having a good time, I thought it was brilliant, and the ethnic groups as well, the dance groups, the Chinese dragons.”

The second of the Celebrate Aberdeen’s activities this year will be an awards ceremony at P&J Live on Saturday, September 17, which will recognise some of the exceptional work carried out by individuals and third sector organisations.