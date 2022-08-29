Aberdeenshire bins will be in ‘tip top’ condition for Tour of Britain at weekend

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeenshire Council has said its bins along the route of the Tour of Britain cycling event this weekend will be in “tip top” shape.

Overflowing bins across the region and in Aberdeen itself have shocked residents in recent days.

However, the local authority has stressed that with no strikes planned for the weekend, it will not be a problem.

No rubbish problems for event

Bin workers and other council employees across Aberdeenshire and elsewhere in Scotland are striking over pay and conditions.

While it was hoped the strike action could be brought to an end promptly, people across the region are still reporting bins overflowing.

Refuse collectors in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Orkney, Argyll and the Highlands have joined colleagues across Scotland in walking out in a row over pay.

The fire service was even called to a bin fire in the early hours of Sunday morning as the problem began to get out of control.

Bins have not been collected by council workers since August 24.

But, in a statement, Aberdeenshire Council said, that by next weekend, there would be no problem.

A spokesman said: “Over and above the litter picking and street sweeping we routinely undertake across all Aberdeenshire communities, our teams have certainly been focusing activities along the Tour of Britain route to ensure it’s in tip-top condition for the riders and spectators alike.

“With no industrial strike action scheduled on or around the weekend, we do not foresee any impact on the event itself.”

The Tour of Britain route is set to start in Aberdeen on Union Street at 11am before the race proper starts from Aberdeen Beach at 11.15am.

Riders will then travel via Inverurie, Bennachie Forest, Lord’s Throat and Suie Hill towards Alford. The race will continue through Ballater around 2.30pm before heading for the finishline of the first day’s event at Glenshee Ski Centre an hour later.

Aberdeen City Council has been contacted to comment. Tour of Britain declined to comment.

