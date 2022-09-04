‘It’s worse than Covid’: Sport Aberdeen boss fears double blow of crippling costs and cancelled memberships By Ben Hendry September 4, 2022, 6:00 am 0 Sport Aberdeen managing director Alistair Robertson shares his fears about the energy costs crisis. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Drink-driving soldier flipped car in crash while more than double alcohol limit 173 years of Royal Deeside: 14 photos of Queen Elizabeth II visiting Deeside 0 Getabout on two wheels as Aberdeen cycling festival begins 0 Thousands descend on the north-east for the return of the Braemar Gathering 0 GALLERY: Peterhead Seafood Festival makes its return to the fishing village - were you… 0 GALLERY: Did you attend the launch of Aberdeen Art Fair? 0 Yellow weather warning for heavy rain across north and north-east ahead of Tour of… 0 Restaurant review: You don't have to be a celebrity to enjoy red-carpet treatment at… 0 Martin Compston's rap tribute to the Dons in his Scottish Fling BBC series 0 Which global landmarks were completed more quickly than Union Terrace Gardens? 0 More from Press and Journal Body found in search for missing man Andrew Samuel near Isle of Rum David Knight: It's not just low earners who will be wiped out by the… 0 Drink-driving soldier flipped car in crash while more than double alcohol limit Inverness Caley Thistle Women look to return to winning ways; Grampian Ladies to fundraise… 173 years of Royal Deeside: 14 photos of Queen Elizabeth II visiting Deeside 0 ANALYSIS: Lightning strikes twice as Aberdeen concede late goal again 0