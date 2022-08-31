Merseyside man wanted on prison recall has links to Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Merseyside man wanted by police on a prison recall may have travelled to Aberdeen.

Aidan Quirk, 29, has links to the north-east as well as Kirkby and Croxteth in England.

Merseyside Police has now shared an appeal to help trace him.

He is described as being white, 6ft 3ins tall and of slim build. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

Police have advised that he can be violent when approached.

Anyone who sees him or has relevant information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 22000464392.

Alternatively, information can be sent to the Merseyside Police contact centre via Twitter.