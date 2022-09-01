Coastguard uses ‘detective work’ to find boat aground in communication blackspot on Skye

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Coastguard uses ‘detective work’ to find boat aground in communication blackspot on Skye

By Lauren Robertson
September 1, 2022, 5:49 pm Updated: September 1, 2022, 7:30 pm
Burra lifeboat was sent out to find the boat.
Stornoway coastguard successfully rescued three people from a boat off Skye after it ran aground in a “communication blackspot”.

Teams received a call from the crew aboard a 28ft motorboat after it hit rocks off the coast of Skye at around 12.30pm, today.

Burra lifeboat raced to its aid, but teams back at base had to use “detective work” to work out exactly where the boat was.

They only picked up the first half of the crew’s call for help so had to work hard to bring them to safety.

A spokesman from Stornoway coastguard said: “Where the boat went ashore was a really remote spot.

“There was a bit of detective work involved, because where they were situated was in a really poor blackspot for communication.”

‘All’s well that ends well’

When the call first came in the coastguard put out a request for assistance, which was responded to by a number of boats in the area, including the Hebridean Princess cruise ship.

This helped teams locate the boat as soon as possible.

The coastguard spokesman explained that most boats have a handheld radio in the life raft, but this one didn’t so the crew couldn’t use it to call for help.

“We had to do a bit of work to find out where they were,” he said.

“But we managed to track them down and all’s well that ends well.”

Three people were rescued from the boat and taken to Dunvegan, but the vessel itself is thought to be “quite badly damaged”.

