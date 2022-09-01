NHS Grampian invites children aged two to five to get flu vaccine to help protect vulnerable

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Parents and carers of children aged two to five years old are being encouraged by NHS Grampian to ensure their child receives the flu vaccine ahead of winter.

Appointment letters are arriving at Aberdeen homes this week inviting children not yet in school to receive the free flu vaccine.

Administered as a “painless” nasal spray, it is being offered to kids aged two to five.

Letters are due to arrive in Moray shortly for October appointments with Aberdeenshire due to get letters next month for clinics in November.

The letters will include details of the location and the date the vaccine will be given but this can be changed if desired. Contact details for this will be included in the information given out.

Helps protect vulnerable people

Pauline Merchant, clinical lead nurse for the vaccination programme at NHS Grampian said: “Flu can be serious, even for healthy children and young people.

“That’s why all children aged two up to secondary school pupils in S6 are being offered the flu vaccine.

“I’d urge all parents and carers of children aged two to five to look out for their child’s appointment letter and get their child vaccinated ahead of winter.

“The flu vaccine helps prevent your child getting sick with flu and needing time off nursery or childcare and helps reduce the risk of your child spreading flu to family and friends who are more vulnerable.

“The flu virus is always changing so they need to get the vaccine every year to help them stay protected.”

Being administered in schools

The flu vaccine nasal spray will be rolled out in schools between September and December.

Consent forms and leaflets on the vaccine are being distributed throughout primary and secondary schools.

Ms Merchant added: “We’d like to remind all parents and carers of primary and secondary school children to complete and return consent forms as soon as possible if they wish their child to receive the flu vaccine.

“If your child’s form has been lost, please speak to their school about getting a replacement.”

Secondary pupils can self-consent but are encouraged to speak to a parent or carer first.

In a small number of cases, the nasal spray may not be suitable, and the vaccine can be given as an injection in the arm instead.

For more information about the flu vaccine visit NHS Inform or call 0800 030 8013.