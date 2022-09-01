NHS Grampian invites children aged two to five to get flu vaccine to help protect vulnerable

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

NHS Grampian invites children aged two to five to get flu vaccine to help protect vulnerable

By Lottie Hood
September 1, 2022, 10:20 am Updated: September 1, 2022, 10:43 am
Children aged two to five are being encouraged to get the nasal spray flu vaccine. Supplied by NHS Fife.
Children aged two to five are being encouraged to get the nasal spray flu vaccine. Supplied by NHS Fife.

Parents and carers of children aged two to five years old are being encouraged by NHS Grampian to ensure their child receives the flu vaccine ahead of winter.

Appointment letters are arriving at Aberdeen homes this week inviting children not yet in school to receive the free flu vaccine.

Administered as a “painless” nasal spray, it is being offered to kids aged two to five.

Letters are due to arrive in Moray shortly for October appointments with Aberdeenshire due to get letters next month for clinics in November.

The letters will include details of the location and the date the vaccine will be given but this can be changed if desired. Contact details for this will be included in the information given out.

Helps protect vulnerable people

Pauline Merchant, clinical lead nurse for the vaccination programme at NHS Grampian said: “Flu can be serious, even for healthy children and young people.

“That’s why all children aged two up to secondary school pupils in S6 are being offered the flu vaccine.

The vaccine is administered using a “painless” nasal spray. Supplied by NHS Fife

“I’d urge all parents and carers of children aged two to five to look out for their child’s appointment letter and get their child vaccinated ahead of winter.

“The flu vaccine helps prevent your child getting sick with flu and needing time off nursery or childcare and helps reduce the risk of your child spreading flu to family and friends who are more vulnerable.

“The flu virus is always changing so they need to get the vaccine every year to help them stay protected.”

Being administered in schools

The flu vaccine nasal spray will be rolled out in schools between September and December. 

Consent forms and leaflets on the vaccine are being distributed throughout primary and secondary schools.

Ms Merchant added: “We’d like to remind all parents and carers of primary and secondary school children to complete and return consent forms as soon as possible if they wish their child to receive the flu vaccine.

“If your child’s form has been lost, please speak to their school about getting a replacement.”

Secondary pupils can self-consent but are encouraged to speak to a parent or carer first.

In a small number of cases, the nasal spray may not be suitable, and the vaccine can be given as an injection in the arm instead.

For more information about the flu vaccine visit NHS Inform or call 0800 030 8013.

Grampian flu and Covid jabs: What you need to know for autumn/winter 2022

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Ryan Duncan.
'An extraordinary breach of security': Drunk man made it to planes after scaling Aberdeen…
Loganair aircraft.
Loganair adds extra seats to Aberdeen to Dublin flights due to popularity of link
0
Transport Scotland is bidding for funding to improve access to platforms at Inverurie Station. Picture by Kami Thomson.
Bid for funding at Inverurie Station to address accessibility problems
0
Maggie's Grill is the place to be for food with soul. This pulled pork burger hit the mark with Society editor Ellie House.
Restaurant review: Heart and soul dining at Maggie's Grill's new Marischal Square joint in…
0
Steven Lawson made threats after getting locket in a toilet during a family BBQ. Picture by Chris Sumner.
Man made threats to shoot police at family barbecue
Thomas Robertson. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media
Racist tried to spit at kebab shop worker and threatened to burn the place…
The Happy Haddock in Macduff is not alone in facing rising energy bills.
Happy Haddock chipper owner in Macduff pulls out after £600 rise in energy bills
0
Nicholas Paterson led police on a chase along Back Hilton Road. Supplied by Google Maps
Man's 'appalling' driving forced police to abandon chase through Aberdeen
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Featured image for PT piece on film celebrating the Bon Accord Baths, including the love story of Mandy and Armand Sangbarani. Picture shows; Bon Accord Baths/Mandy and Armand Sangbarani and family. Bon Accord Baths Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT design/Margaret Preston Date; Unknown
From pool to spool: Watch new film celebrating Aberdeen's Bon Accord Baths
0
CR0037730 Overflowing bins due to the bin strike in Aberdeen. Castlegate Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............27/08/22
Backlog warnings as bin crews get back to work after strike
0

More from Press and Journal

Ryan Duncan.
'An extraordinary breach of security': Drunk man made it to planes after scaling Aberdeen…
Ewen Ferguson impressed Thomas Bjorn with an opening 63 in Denmark.
Ewen Ferguson and Robert MacIntyre excel in Ryder Cup audition in Denmark
Barley seeds have returned to the distillery from space.
A giant leap for dram-kind: Glenlivet's newest single malt is literally out of this…
0
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin: 'My players are here until I'm told otherwise'
The Leanchoil Trust has been given over £440,00 to buy the former NHS Leanchoil Hospital site in Forres. Picture by Jason Hedges.
Forres campaigners secure £400k boost to buy and transform abandoned Leanchoil Hospital
0
Loganair aircraft.
Loganair adds extra seats to Aberdeen to Dublin flights due to popularity of link
0