Inspectors find Laurencekirk care home with ‘contaminated’ equipment

An inspection of a Laurencekirk care home has found “contaminated” care equipment and out-of-stock medication.

The Care Inspectorate carried out an unannounced visit to Kirk Lodge Care Home in June.

The former church manse provides residential care for up to 23 people.

Kirk Lodge is run by Kennedy Care Group. The company operates nine care homes in Tayside and the north-east.

‘Several medications out of stock’

During their inspection, it was found that medication was not managed effectively to ensure adequate stock was available.

Inspectors noticed that “several medications were out of stock”, and this meant one person did not receive their dose in the way they had been prescribed.

Other residents received their medication from a temporary stock.

Care equipment ‘contaminated’

The inspectors also found breaches in infection control practices that “compromised” the spread of infection.

They found some care equipment and mattresses were “contaminated” and staff were not aware of procedures for disinfecting.

It noted there were adequate stocks of PPE and waste disposal, however, several staff were repeatedly seen to have poor mask management.

What grades did the care home get?

All care homes are inspected using a one-to-six-point scale. Kirk Lodge was given the following gradings:

Leadership: Rated 2/6 – Weak

Rated 2/6 – Weak Staff team: Rated 2/6 – Weak

Rated 2/6 – Weak Setting: Rated 2/6 – Weak

Rated 2/6 – Weak Wellbeing support: 2/6 – Weak

2/6 – Weak Care and support planning: Rated 2/6 – Weak

Furniture found to be ‘dirty’

The inspectors also said, that lounge furniture was “sparse”, did not match, and some were found to be “dirty”.

It said that the building as it was generally “worn and tired”. Some windows were without curtains resulting in a lack of privacy for residents.

They also noticed water in the building at the bottom of the lift shaft from an unknown source which was causing a “malodour”.

What next for Kirk Lodge care home?

In its report, the Care Inspectorate gave a number of recommendations that were needed to bring the level of care in Kirk Lodge up to standard.

This included fully stocking the medication cabinet, following cleaning schedules, compliance with infection control, and further training of staff.

The Kennedy Care Group has previously been given scathing reviews by the Care Inspectorate.

In March, a Fife care home owned by the group was inspected and given the lowest rating possible across all areas. It was branded a “serious risk” to residents.

At the time, the owner of Kennedy Care Group, Tom Dailey said he was “quite shocked at the outcome of the inspections”.

He added: “Care homes have issues from time to time.”

Despite repeated attempts, Kirk Lodge has not responded to comment.