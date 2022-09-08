Inspectors find Laurencekirk care home with ‘contaminated’ equipment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Inspectors find Laurencekirk care home with ‘contaminated’ equipment

By Cameron Roy
September 8, 2022, 5:15 pm Updated: September 8, 2022, 5:15 pm
Kirk Lodge Care Home in Laurencekirk. Supplied by Google.
Kirk Lodge Care Home in Laurencekirk. Supplied by Google.

An inspection of a Laurencekirk care home has found “contaminated” care equipment and out-of-stock medication.

The Care Inspectorate carried out an unannounced visit to Kirk Lodge Care Home in June.

The former church manse provides residential care for up to 23 people.

Kirk Lodge is run by Kennedy Care Group. The company operates nine care homes in Tayside and the north-east.

‘Several medications out of stock’

During their inspection, it was found that medication was not managed effectively to ensure adequate stock was available.

Inspectors noticed that “several medications were out of stock”, and this meant one person did not receive their dose in the way they had been prescribed.

Other residents received their medication from a temporary stock.

Several medications were out of stock for residents.

Care equipment ‘contaminated’

The inspectors also found breaches in infection control practices that “compromised” the spread of infection.

They found some care equipment and mattresses were “contaminated” and staff were not aware of procedures for disinfecting.

It noted there were adequate stocks of PPE and waste disposal, however, several staff were repeatedly seen to have poor mask management.

What grades did the care home get?

All care homes are inspected using a one-to-six-point scale. Kirk Lodge was given the following gradings:

  • Leadership: Rated 2/6 – Weak
  • Staff team: Rated 2/6 – Weak
  • Setting: Rated 2/6 – Weak
  • Wellbeing support: 2/6 – Weak
  • Care and support planning: Rated 2/6 – Weak
The care home had breaches in infection control.

Furniture found to be ‘dirty’

The inspectors also said, that lounge furniture was “sparse”, did not match, and some were found to be “dirty”.

It said that the building as it was generally “worn and tired”. Some windows were without curtains resulting in a lack of privacy for residents.

They also noticed water in the building at the bottom of the lift shaft from an unknown source which was causing a “malodour”.

What next for Kirk Lodge care home?

In its report, the Care Inspectorate gave a number of recommendations that were needed to bring the level of care in Kirk Lodge up to standard.

This included fully stocking the medication cabinet, following cleaning schedules, compliance with infection control, and further training of staff.

The Kennedy Care Group has previously been given scathing reviews by the Care Inspectorate.

In March, a Fife care home owned by the group was inspected and given the lowest rating possible across all areas. It was branded a “serious risk” to residents.

At the time, the owner of Kennedy Care Group, Tom Dailey said he was “quite shocked at the outcome of the inspections”.

He added: “Care homes have issues from time to time.”

Despite repeated attempts, Kirk Lodge has not responded to comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

David McHardy and Sunee McHardy going to pay their respects. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
'It's not going to be the same': Mourners go to gates of Balmoral to…
0
The Queen looks on as she leaves the Braemar Gathering in the rain. Picture by DCT Media, 1987.
GALLERY: The Queen at the Braemar Gathering through the decades
Seated comfortably on a tartan rug, members of the Royal family play with Prince Andrew in the grounds of Balmoral. Picture by PA, 1960.
GALLERY: The Queen's family memories at Balmoral
Mourners have been visiting Balmoral to pay their respects to the Queen. Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
How to visit Balmoral on Friday to pay respects to the Queen - and…
0
Floral tributes left at Balmoral. Picture by Kami Thomson.
IN FULL: All the places you can pay your respects to the Queen across…
0
Patrick Gaughan.
Abusive boyfriend forced partner at knifepoint to pay his drug debt to Glasgow gang…
Her Majesty The Queen visits Ballater to meet members of the local community who's homes and livelihoods were affected by flooding during Storm Frank in 2016.
Everyone has a personal link: Why Royal Deeside was so fond of their Queen
0
Queen Elizabeth II opening Aberdeen's Bon Accord Centre in 1990. Picture by Aberdeen Journals.
Lord Lieutenant tells The King of Aberdeen's 'deepest sympathies' after death of 'nation's grandmother…
Her Majesty The Queen visits Ballater to meet members of the local community who's homes and livelihoods were affected by flooding during Storm Frank in 2016. Pictured meeting Police and Fire Brigade.
Queen stepped in to help after Storm Frank hit Ballater
0
Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip on their wedding day in 1947.
Queen's love for dashing Philip at first sight
0

More from Press and Journal

queen
Church bells to ring out for an hour as nation mourns death of Queen
0
David McHardy and Sunee McHardy going to pay their respects. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
'It's not going to be the same': Mourners go to gates of Balmoral to…
0
Post Thumbnail
Shinty fixtures on Saturday cancelled as mark of respect following the death of the…
0
The Queen looks on as she leaves the Braemar Gathering in the rain. Picture by DCT Media, 1987.
GALLERY: The Queen at the Braemar Gathering through the decades
Seated comfortably on a tartan rug, members of the Royal family play with Prince Andrew in the grounds of Balmoral. Picture by PA, 1960.
GALLERY: The Queen's family memories at Balmoral
Mourners have been visiting Balmoral to pay their respects to the Queen. Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
How to visit Balmoral on Friday to pay respects to the Queen - and…
0