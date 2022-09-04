Former Aberdeen University student tells of Pakistan home region ‘devastated’ by floods

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Israr Khan, a former Aberdeen University law student, has described the “devastation” in his home region of Balochistan following recent flooding.

More than 1,200 people have died in Pakistan during this year’s monsoon season.

A further 33 million have been affected by heavy flooding, many of whom live in Balochistan, one of the worst affected regions.

Mr Khan recently returned to his home in the region and described the “heartbreaking” scenes he saw there.

“In my own district, three dams have collapsed and entire villages have been washed away,” he said.

“I know people have lost their houses and livestock. Seeing them in this condition is devastating.

“I even saw a man drowning in water and whole villages of houses being demolished due to the flood.”

The student, who is now studying a PhD at Oxford University, returned to Balochistan in mid-August but hopes to return to the UK to continue his studies in October.

Economic crisis

Mr Khan explained that Balochistan is one of the most under-developed regions in Pakistan despite being the largest geographically.

It is estimated this year’s floods have caused at least £8.5 billion of damage across the country. People who relied on agricultural land to survive now face serious food shortages after floods swept huge stretches of it away.

With the country already “reeling from an economic crisis”, Mr Khan fears the aftermath of the floods will lead to more deaths.

He said: “Half the crops have been washed away.

“The fear is that without international help, people left without homes will begin to starve or die from water-borne diseases.”

Support will ‘undoubtedly save lives’

Pakistan is one of the top 10 countries most vulnerable to climate change, meaning flooding could continue to get worse in years to come.

Mr Khan said 60% of Balochistan lives below the poverty line, a percentage that will only increase without the support of other countries.

The UK Government has so far offered £16.5million worth of life-saving humanitarian support to help provide shelter and essential supplies to people across the country.

“The government of Pakistan does not have the capacity to deal with a disaster on this scale, so we need help from the international community,” said Mr Khan.

“The UK’s support will undoubtedly save lives. A disaster of this scale cannot be halted without international support and the UK is an important ally of Pakistan.

“Everyone needs to come to together and help areas of Pakistan like Balochistan.”