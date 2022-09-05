Prince Charles attends Classic FM’s 30th birthday concert in Braemar

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Prince Charles has attended a birthday celebration for Classic FM in Braemar.

St Margaret’s played host to the radio station’s 30th birthday concert and welcomed the Royal Scottish National Orchestra, the Caritas Choir and specials guest soloists to its stage.

Robert Lovie and Margherita Taylor, a presenter from the UK’s most popular classical music station, hosted the event on Sunday evening.

Prince Charles spent the whole weekend in the Aberdeenshire village joining thousands of spectators at the Braemar Gathering on Saturday.

He and other special guests enjoyed a range of performances, including a rendition of Loch Lomond.

Broadcasting tonight

Lyndsey Boden, venue manager, said: “St Margaret’s played host to some truly sensational music as Classic FM recorded their 30th Birthday Concert from Braemar.

“The hour-long programme was packed with traditional Scottish airs, Maxwell Davies and Mendelssohn. We were even lucky enough to get a world-premiere of new works by virtuoso duo the Ayuob Sisters.

“The Royal Scottish National Orchestra, Caritas Choir and all the soloists taking part even had the audience singing, with ‘Caledonia’ and ‘Auld Lang Syne’ bringing the night to a close.

“The concert rounded off an exciting weekend for the village, following the Braemar Gathering and Stage one of the Tour of Britain — and it was a great honour to welcome HRH The Duke of Rothesay to St Margaret’s.”

The hour-long performance from Braemar will be broadcast on Classic FM at 8pm tonight.

Celebrations continue

Classic FM first launched on-air on September 7, 1992, with the mission of making classical music accessible to all.

Its birthday celebrations will continue throughout this week with live shows to be broadcast from the four nations.

Today, presenter Alexander Armstrong broadcast his weekly show live from Glasgow, while Aled Jones presented his Sunday breakfast show from Cardiff yesterday and Anne-Marie Minhill will host her show from Belfast tomorrow.