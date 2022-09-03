Thousands descend on the north-east for the return of the Braemar Gathering

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Braemar Gathering received the royal seal of approval this weekend as it made a triumphant return to the north-east.

The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay and HRH The Princess Royal joined thousands of spectators in celebrating the return of the iconic Highland games.

Members of the Royal Family have attended the spectacle regularly since its debut in 1832.

This year’s event marks the end of a two-year break in proceedings following the Covid pandemic.

The Queen remains at Balmoral

Missing from this year’s spectacle was the Queen, patron of the Braemar Gathering.

On Friday, palace officials confirmed the head of state would not be in attendance.

It is understood the decision was taken to ensure the comfort of the 96-year-old monarch, who has been suffering from mobility problems since last year.

In his speech, commentator Dr Robert Lovie said the Queen had been sorely missed by all in attendance.

He said: “May I ask His Royal Highness The Duke of Rothesay to relay to Her Majesty at Balmoral Castle, that we miss her presence today and send to the Queen our warmest ‘Highland greetings’ from everyone attending this gathering today.”

Braemar Gathering a real crowd pleaser

Hailed as one of the best Highland games in the country, people of all ages flocked to the Deeside village on Saturday to catch a glimpse of the action.

The air was filled with the sounds of pipe music, cheers and rapturous applause as the crowds relished in the day’s main sporting events.

Spectators, including Dame Judi Dench, lined the main arena of the Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park as competitors battled it out for first place in a host of traditional events.

The caber toss, tug of war, the hammer throw and the sprint races proved to be among the favourites with the crowd as their cheers got louder by every passing moment.

Attendees were also treated to a string of star-studded performance from a host of pipe bands and Highland dancers.

To coincide with the events monumental return, organisers took strides in marking the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

The Jubilee Arch was erected at the entrance of the Braemar Gathering in recognition of the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

Upon their arrival, Prince Charles and Camilla cut the ceremonial ribbon to mark its official unveiling.

Moments later, the crowd took to their feet to sing the national anthem.

‘It is all about the history’

Bill McNaught from Braemar was among the crowds of spectators.

The 83-year-old has lived in the Aberdeenshire village for the last 21 years and attended the mass gathering each year.

Joined by his daughter Kate Naczk and grandson Stefan Naczk, he relished in the day’s festivities.

He said: “We are all musical in our family but the highlight of the games and the thing I love is the mass pipe bands. I just think there is something special about it.”

Mrs Naczk says it was great to see so many people from across the world turning out to enjoy the games.

She said: “What I love about the gathering is all the accents you hear. We sat down for a quick coffee but immediately we heard American, German and Italian accents. An Australian couple asked us all about the history of Tartan. It is amazing.

“We all – in whatever journey you had through Covid – have a story to tell but today everyone out is in the fresh air. Its just marvelous.”

Gary MacDonald from Fort William is no stranger to the Braemar Gathering.

A former competitor in his own right, the 57-year-old turned out to cheer on this year’s competitors alongside his wife Kirsty and three children, aged 17, 24, and 23.

He said: “The games is very important as it is part of our heritage and culture. It is nice just to get out and meet people.”

‘My mum always wanted to come here’

For Caroline Crawford the games was a rather emotional affair.

The 47-year-old travelled from Edinburgh to attend the event for the first time on Saturday in memory of her mother.

She said: “My mum always wanted to come here so I brought a bit of her with me.

“It was booked in 2020 and then delayed due to the pandemic so this is me finally here. It has been great.”

Welcoming the world to Braemar

The Braemar Gathering attracted worldwide attention this year as the event was live streamed for the first time.

However, scores of spectators went the extra mile to enjoy the traditional Scottish event first-hand.

William Simpson, a lawyer from Luxembourg, was among those in the crowd.

Accompanied by his wife Maryange and their four young daughters, the family attended the games for the first time as part of their Scottish getaway.

The mother-of-four said it took a bit of persuading on her part to travel so far north but admits it was all worthwhile.

She said: “It is lovely.

“I put a little bit of pressure on my husband to come here. We were supposed to stay in the lowlands and my husband said Braemar was terribly far.

“We are very happy that the weather is fine and not too cold. We are very lucky.”