Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen Foyer launches Nightstop to combat youth homelessness

By Chris Cromar
September 5, 2022, 7:33 pm Updated: September 5, 2022, 9:04 pm

North-east charity Aberdeen Foyer has launched a new service, in partnership with Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire councils, that aims to stop youth homelessness in the region.

The Foyer Nightstop service aims to support young people in crisis by connecting them with community hosts to provide a safe and welcoming space on a temporary basis, which can give them time to figure out their next steps.

Nightstop urgently needs community hosts who have a spare room in their home to offer a young person, aged 16-25, a night or two or up to a few weeks’ emergency overnight accommodation.

Aberdeen Foyer is looking for people to help. Supplied by Aberdeen Foyer.

This can prevent them from facing a night on the streets or staying in a dangerous environment.

Volunteer community hosts will be supported by Foyer’s Nightstop service and must be able to offer:

  • A private spare room
  • A hot meal
  • A shower
  • Laundry facilities
  • A listening ear

Last year alone, there were 720 young people presenting as homeless in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

‘A safe space free of danger’

Aberdeen Foyer chief executive, Leona McDermid said: “Nightstop can offer young people who are in crisis a safe space free of danger and the opportunity to connect with any support they might need whilst continuing their daily lives such as going to school, college or work.

“Nightstop relies on host volunteers from our local communities with the Foyer providing support and training and is rewarding in so many ways.

“Your spare room might be the difference between a young person staying safe or ending up on the streets and I would encourage anyone who might be interested in hosting to contact us for an informal chat and more information.“

‘Combating homelessness in Aberdeen’

Aberdeen City Council co-leader, Ian Yuill added: “Working together with organisations like Aberdeen Foyer strengthens the council’s commitment to combating homelessness in Aberdeen.

“We urge those able and willing to volunteer to do so and help support this initiative aimed at keeping vulnerable young people safe.”

