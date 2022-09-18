Mill of Benholm: Campaigners preparing £250,000 fight to save abandoned Mearns attraction before nature claims it back

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Mill of Benholm: Campaigners preparing £250,000 fight to save abandoned Mearns attraction before nature claims it back

By Ben Hendry
September 18, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 18, 2022, 10:14 am
Members of the Mill of Benholm Enterprise are battling to save the abandoned Mearns tourist attraction
John Maxwell, Emma Pollock and Henning Wagner are part of the refreshed Mill of Benholm Enterprise. Picture by Kenny Elrick. Picture by Kenny Elrick 13/09/2022

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Police are continuing investigations after a body was found in Dyce on Saturday morning. Picture by Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Further train disruption as police continue to investigate body found in Dyce
0
CR0037854 Taste test at The Pitstop - The Tartan Bus. The former roadside cafe known as Roy's Bus has undergone a transformation. Picture by Kenny Elrick 07/09/2022
The Pitstop in Aberdeenshire gets tartan facelift - here's what we thought of its…
0
Jonathan Murray.
Man wrote 'kill all cops' on cell wall using his own excrement
Police.
Three men charged after police recover drugs worth £93,000 in Aberdeen
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Sportschallenge returns Picture shows; Sportschallenge 2022. Aberdeen. Supplied by Big Partnership Date; 15/09/2022
Sportschellenge event boosts North-east charities to tune of £75,000
0
Post Thumbnail
1,000 Balmedie homes without electricity after helicopter scanner hits overhead line
0
anti-social behaviour
Missing London teenager who travelled to Aberdeen found safe and well
0
Emergency services remain at the scene where a body was discovered in Dyce. Picture by Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Police continue investigations in Dyce after body discovered
0
A number of trains have been cancelled this morning. Picture: DC Thomson.
Train journeys cancelled due to police incident in Dyce
0
Dylan Findlay was invited to play the trombone at Scottish Parliament. Supplied by Alan Findlay.
Aberdeen musician honoured to play for King Charles at Scottish Parliament
0

More from Press and Journal

Elgin City manager Gavin Price.
Elgin City boss Gavin Price disappointed not to take maximum points from entertaining encounter…
Police are continuing investigations after a body was found in Dyce on Saturday morning. Picture by Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Further train disruption as police continue to investigate body found in Dyce
0
Chocolate peanut butter cookies.
Sweet treats: Make these easy 9 step chocolate peanut butter cookies
Glenurquhart pupils were among 7,000 to receive a commemorative Jubilee coin for their Junior Forester Award.
'What a lovely thing to have' - Glenurquhart pupils will treasure their Jubilee forester…
0
Hibernian's Ryan Porteous appeals for a penalty after a foul from Liam Scales
ANALYSIS: VAR coming to the Premiership soon but too late for Aberdeen after wrong…
0
Davie Smith is a huge advocate of walking football, after it improved his physical and mental health.
Video: Walk your way to wellbeing with new take on football
0

Editor's Picks