Mill of Benholm: Campaigners preparing £250,000 fight to save abandoned Mearns attraction before nature claims it back By Ben Hendry September 18, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 18, 2022, 10:14 am 0 John Maxwell, Emma Pollock and Henning Wagner are part of the refreshed Mill of Benholm Enterprise. Picture by Kenny Elrick. Picture by Kenny Elrick 13/09/2022 [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Further train disruption as police continue to investigate body found in Dyce 0 The Pitstop in Aberdeenshire gets tartan facelift - here's what we thought of its… 0 Man wrote 'kill all cops' on cell wall using his own excrement Three men charged after police recover drugs worth £93,000 in Aberdeen Sportschellenge event boosts North-east charities to tune of £75,000 0 1,000 Balmedie homes without electricity after helicopter scanner hits overhead line 0 Missing London teenager who travelled to Aberdeen found safe and well 0 Police continue investigations in Dyce after body discovered 0 Train journeys cancelled due to police incident in Dyce 0 Aberdeen musician honoured to play for King Charles at Scottish Parliament 0 More from Press and Journal Elgin City boss Gavin Price disappointed not to take maximum points from entertaining encounter… Further train disruption as police continue to investigate body found in Dyce 0 Sweet treats: Make these easy 9 step chocolate peanut butter cookies 'What a lovely thing to have' - Glenurquhart pupils will treasure their Jubilee forester… 0 ANALYSIS: VAR coming to the Premiership soon but too late for Aberdeen after wrong… 0 Video: Walk your way to wellbeing with new take on football 0 Editor's Picks The Pitstop in Aberdeenshire gets tartan facelift – here’s what we thought of its £7 and under menu Six superb homes for sale across the north-east of Scotland ‘What a lovely thing to have’ – Glenurquhart pupils will treasure their Jubilee forester coins Video: Walk your way to wellbeing with new take on football The Dipping Lugger in Ullapool offers a Highland experience like no other