Kingussie’s James Falconer sidesteps medical advice to score in Camanachd Cup final win against Lovat

Kingussie’s James Falconer admits he sidestepped medical advice to make his comeback and score the decisive goal to ensure the Red and Blue Hoops claimed the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup.

Super sub Falconer’s clinical finish, after a fine run and pass from Roddy Young, made it 2-1 at The Dell before Young netted a minute later to sink a brave Lovat side who had looked likely winners for much of the second half.

“I’m waiting on an MRI scan,” said 24-year-old Falconer.

“But two weeks ago the consultant told me it was a hairline fracture.

“I asked him if I could start training to build up the knee and he said that would be OK.

“He didn’t mention actually playing again – so I didn’t ask, because I didn’t want the wrong answer!

“I reckon I’m 80 per cent fit but I told manager John Gibson that if I started and got a tackle on my knee, that would end my final.

“After six weeks out, it was a special thrill to come on and score.”

Skipper Savio Genini, who fired Kingussie’s opener, was 17 when he scored two goals in the club’s last Camanachd triumph eight years ago.

“Despite being one down at half time, Lovat came back strongly at us,” said Genini.

“But I think our fitness told in the last ten minutes and a lot of credit is due to our trainer Neil Bowman.

“Our target now is to win our last three league games to clinch the Premiership trophy and complete the first Grand Slam in 19 years.

“We’ve lifted the Camanachd Cup despite two of our best players, Alexander Michie and Thomas Borthwick, being longer-term casualties.

“The building blocks are now in place for Kingussie to press on and try to dominate in the next couple of years – but we need to keep working extremely hard to take that opportunity.”

Lovat will rue missed chances, particularly in the opening 15 minutes, and Kingussie gave them a lesson in slick finishing.

“We played well and were very unlucky,” said skipper Craig Mainland. “We took control in the second half but Kingussie were very clinical with their late chances.

“Their keeper Rory MacGregor had an amazing save early on to stop us taking a lead which would really have fired us up.”

MacGregor won the Albert Smith Memorial Medal for man of the match and pulled off a brilliant save with his stick to deny Fraser Heath at 1-1.

“Small margins win big games and that save was a turning point,” said boss John Gibson.

“We went straight up the park and scored twice and it was all over.

“It was never going to be easy against a team of Lovat’s calibre. They were on the front foot for much of the game but our superior fitness saw us come through in the end. Our players have shown great commitment but now they’ve got to stay focused and win that Grand Slam.”

Lovat defensive lionhearts Danny Kelly and Drew Howie must have come very close to winning the Albert Smith Medal on a day when manager Jamie Matheson could be proud of his team.

When Calum MacAulay equalised with a 30-yard scorcher on the hour mark, it seemed the scales were tipping the Black and Whites’ way – but Kingussie found a way to win.

Falconer and teammate Louis Munro were the only bookings in a strongly contested affair well handled by referee ‘Deek’ Cameron.

The roar when Genini lifted the cup could have been heard in the hills where he is a gamekeeper.

For the 24th time, it was in Kingussie’s custody and Roddy Young could gaze on the player on the lid, modelled by his great-great grandfather.

Skye’s impressive under-14s retained the MacMaster Cup by beating Newtonmore 5-1 in the final before the big match.