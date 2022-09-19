‘I am honoured’: Aberdeen Scout volunteer helps manage queues waiting to see Queen lying in state

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen Scout volunteer has said it was an honour to help manage the queues waiting to see the Queen lying in state.

Griffin Riches joined 120 Scout volunteers to be on hand to assist members of the public wanting to pay their respects and keep them safe.

Scouts aged between 18 and 25 from across the UK joined volunteers from Samaritans to help.

The Scouts and the Queen had a long, special relationship. Throughout her 70-year-reign, she has encouraged the Scouts to do their duty to help other people.

Mr Riches, 20, said: “I was honoured to be involved in this historic moment.

“This is a chance to give back to the Queen who has supported Scouting for 70 years.”

250 people required medical attention

He volunteered in shifts with the other Scouts in Victoria Tower Gardens to direct members of the public where necessary.

Thousands of people made the journey to London to see her majesty at Westminster Hall – with queues reportedly 13.5 hours long.

St John’s Ambulance Service announced that over 250 people needed medical attention in the queue on Saturday.

But the Scouts believe it is their duty to help.

Those joining the Scouts promise to do their duty to the Queen and follow in her selfless service.

Scouts must serve their community

The highest award in Scouting was the Queen’s Scout Award, where young people followed Her Majesty’s example of community, kindness and duty to the country.

The Scouts are the world’s largest youth movement and were founded on August 1, 1907. More than 638,000 people are involved in the organisation across the UK.

Girl Guides also have a special relationship with the Queen. Helen Thomson, from Fettercairn, travelled to Edinburgh in her Girlguiding uniform to pay her respects after 55 years in the Brownies.

Follow our Live Blog to get the latest on the Queen’s funeral.