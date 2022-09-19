‘I am honoured’: Aberdeen Scout volunteer helps manage queues waiting to see Queen lying in state

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘I am honoured’: Aberdeen Scout volunteer helps manage queues waiting to see Queen lying in state

By Cameron Roy
September 19, 2022, 10:11 am Updated: September 19, 2022, 11:01 am
Griffin Riches is in London. Supplied by Scouts.
Griffin Riches is in London. Supplied by Scouts.

An Aberdeen Scout volunteer has said it was an honour to help manage the queues waiting to see the Queen lying in state.

Griffin Riches joined 120 Scout volunteers to be on hand to assist members of the public wanting to pay their respects and keep them safe.

Scouts aged between 18 and 25 from across the UK joined volunteers from Samaritans to help.

The Scouts and the Queen had a long, special relationship. Throughout her 70-year-reign, she has encouraged the Scouts to do their duty to help other people.

Mr Riches, 20, said: “I was honoured to be involved in this historic moment.

“This is a chance to give back to the Queen who has supported Scouting for 70 years.”

Tens of thousands queued pay their respects. Photo by Veronika Lukasova/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock.

250 people required medical attention

He volunteered in shifts with the other Scouts in Victoria Tower Gardens to direct members of the public where necessary.

Thousands of people made the journey to London to see her majesty at Westminster Hall – with queues reportedly 13.5 hours long.

St John’s Ambulance Service announced that over 250 people needed medical attention in the queue on Saturday.

But the Scouts believe it is their duty to help.

Those joining the Scouts promise to do their duty to the Queen and follow in her selfless service.

The Scouts have been helping those in the queue. Supplied by Scouts

Scouts must serve their community

The highest award in Scouting was the Queen’s Scout Award, where young people followed Her Majesty’s example of community, kindness and duty to the country.

The Scouts are the world’s largest youth movement and were founded on August 1, 1907. More than 638,000 people are involved in the organisation across the UK.

Girl Guides also have a special relationship with the Queen. Helen Thomson, from Fettercairn, travelled to Edinburgh in her Girlguiding uniform to pay her respects after 55 years in the Brownies.

Follow our Live Blog to get the latest on the Queen’s funeral.

Queen’s funeral live: London prepares for service in Westminster Abbey

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Brian Binnie, who grew up in Aberdeen and followed Neil Armstrong into space, dies…
CR0038227 People watch the Queen's funeral at the Balmoral bar, Ballater. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson 19-09-2022`
Visitors from around world gather in Ballater pub for 'funeral of a friend'
0
Stonehaven British Legion opened its doors to the community for people to come together to watch the Queen's funeral. Photo: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
‘The services did her proud’: Emotions run high in Stonehaven British Legion during Queen's…
0
The Queen's funeral was broadcast live at Vue Cinema in Aberdeen. Photos: Kath Flannery, 19/09/2022.
'It was very emotional': Around 70 watch Queen's funeral at Vue Cinema in Aberdeen
0
Dr Jenna Ross has painted the hay bales in the Queen's honour. Supplied by Dr Jenna Ross.
'It's just a thank you': Row of hay bales decorated in tribute to the…
0
Countless flowers have been placed at the gates of Balmoral. Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
'More personal than watching on TV': Balmoral tributes continue to grow during Queen's funeral
0
Post Thumbnail
£100m deals for north-east firm KCA Deutag
1
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. For PT piece on death of QEII comparing similarities in teh two Queens' characters Picture shows; Queen Elizabeth II, Queen Victoria. n/a. Supplied by DCT Design/Shutterstock Date; Unknown
The remarkable similarities between Queen Elizabeth and her great-great grandmother, Queen Victoria
0
Ghana Energy Minister Matthew Opoku Prempeh will be in Aberdeen to promote trade opportunities.
Ghana's energy minister to promote oil and gas opportunities for north-east firms
1
William Hanratty. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Thief nabbed £6,700 bike outside Poundstretcher to sell for drugs

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court Picture shows; John Dunnigan was sentenced at Elgin Sheriff Court.. Elgin. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Driver jailed after flouting disqualification for 25th time
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie in action.
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie 'must be knocking at the door' of Scotland squad, says boss…
0
Post Thumbnail
Readers' letters: The Queen, environmental protests and events that have lodged in our memories
0
Toddlers are generally blissfully unaware of social media (Photo: MNStudio/Shutterstock)
Kerry Hudson: Social media is a force for good - but I'm keeping my…
0
Philippa Grant at Maggies Highland in 2010. Picture Sandy McCook
Philippa Grant, a Highland countess: Family and friends pay tribute to a 'tour de…
0
Brian Binnie, who grew up in Aberdeen and followed Neil Armstrong into space, dies…

Editor's Picks