Over-30’s club night to launch in Aberdeen

Aberdeen is gearing up to open a new nightclub dedicated to people over the age of 30.

AB10, the sister venue underneath Club Tropicana on Chapel Street, will launch Club 30 on Saturday, May 18.

It will be perfect for those who prefer a slightly earlier bedtime, as it runs between 8pm and 1am.

The launch comes after daytime discos for the age group have proved to be a huge success, exceeding all of club owner Tony Cochrane’s expectations.

‘You can get your dancing shoes on and go for it’

Tony said that it feels like the “right time” to launch the over-30s clubbing experience.

“It has all come of the back of the success we have seen with the daytime disco. We can’t believe how well that has done and how much people love it,” he said.

“We didn’t expect it to come to this level. We thought there was something in the idea but never imagined it to take off as much as it has.”

Back in March, Tony’s Aura nightclub launched its first ever daytime disco – an experience conceptually similar to going clubbing in the evening, with the exception that it is enjoyed during the day.

We went along to another event in April to speak with the revellers “reliving their youth” as they packed the dancefloor.

The businessman has been “blown away” by the response, prompting him to launch a similar night time event.

He added: “It’s made us realise how many people are appreciative of the clubbing experience.

“Just because you are older, doesn’t mean you have to sit in the house. You can still get your dancing shoes on and go for it.”

The new club night will take place every Saturday – giving people the chance to finish the last two hours of their night in Club Tropicana if they wish.

Tony expects Saturday’s launch to be a huge success as it is the city’s “first” nightclub dedicated to people of that age group “in a long time”.

“You can sometimes walk into a nightclub and feel like you shouldn’t be there with a lot of the younger element,” he said.

“But, we want to change that, which is why we are launching this new club.”

‘Expecting a sell out’

AB10 typically holds up to 250 people. There is expected to be free entry before 10pm.

Tony added: “It will definitely be a sell out.

“It’s a chance for people to dress up and for many it is a special event and their night out.

“Music will be across the board starting from 70s hits to 2000’s anthems.

“We’ve seen everyone smiling and dancing the day away at our daytime disco and we expect club 30 to be the same.”

Further information on the clubbing experience can be found here.

