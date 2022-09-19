‘The services did her proud’: Emotions run high in Stonehaven British Legion during Queen’s funeral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘The services did her proud’: Emotions run high in Stonehaven British Legion during Queen’s funeral

By Lauren Taylor
September 19, 2022, 3:02 pm Updated: September 19, 2022, 5:15 pm
Stonehaven British Legion opened its doors to the community for people to come together to watch the Queen's funeral. Photo: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Stonehaven British Legion opened its doors to the community for people to come together to watch the Queen's funeral. Photo: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Stonehaven British Legion opened its doors for an intimate showing of the Queen’s funeral.

The social club was open to members and the wider community as a place to gather together to pay final respects to Her Majesty.

Shortly before the funeral started the streets of Stonehaven were empty, while the sun shone down on the beautiful seaside town.

Calum Adams, chairman of the club, and Pam Gerrard, treasurer, decided to open their doors to the community.

Ms Gerrard said : “It was just for a place for people to gather and for the community really – our own members as well as the extended community.

“It’s the economical side of it as well, some of our members are older and a lot of them are ex-forces.”

Mr Adams added: “Some of them will have met the Queen, some won’t. It would be fine if they came along and shared their memories.”

Emotional viewing for veterans

The board of trustees for Royal British Legion gave clubs across the UK permission to open for their patron’s funeral.

Stewart Hector, 68, watched part of the funeral at home before deciding to go to the club. Mr Hector served in the Army for 12 years and watched the servicemen take part in the procession with a keen eye.

Floral tributes have been laid during the last two weeks in Stonehaven. Photo: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

He said the funeral was “spectacular” and “emotional”.

The army veteran said: “The marching, it was something else, they didn’t put a foot wrong, I couldn’t find a fault.

“For so many people to do it you think something would happen, but it was precise.

“The services, the army, the navy and the RAF did her proud – as did the rest of the Royal Family.”

Another veteran, who did not wish to be named, spoke of his time in the Gordon Highlanders.

He recalled meeting the Queen twice as well as meeting Charles when he had the title of the Duke of Rothesay.

He added that he’s kept all the papers reporting on the late Queen.

‘We didn’t want to miss it’

Lin and Gary Sunderland from Richmond in North Yorkshire have been staying in the caravan park at Stonehaven since last Tuesday.

The couple were worried they wouldn’t be able to watch the Queen’s funeral because their caravan doesn’t have a TV, but discovered the club was open to all.

Lyn and Gary Sunderland watch the Queen’s funeral in Stonehaven. Photo: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Mrs Sunderland said: “We we’re upset at the thought we’d miss it, but people in the town told us about this and we asked.

“We wanted to see it, we didn’t want to miss it, so it’s very important to us that we’re here.

“We’re grateful we were able to see it.”

Poignant Balmoral tributes continue to grow during Queen’s funeral

