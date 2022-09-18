‘Just like any other neighbour’: Ballater gathers around Queen’s Jubilee Cairn for minute’s silence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Just like any other neighbour’: Ballater gathers around Queen’s Jubilee Cairn for minute’s silence

By Cameron Roy
September 18, 2022, 10:23 pm Updated: September 18, 2022, 10:23 pm
Ballater turned out to reflect on the Queen's death. Supplied by Rebecca McGregor.

The Aberdeenshire village of Ballater gathered around the Queen’s Jubilee Cairn to pay their respects with a minute’s silence.

Hundreds of people came to pay tribute to the late monarch outside Glenmuick Church.

Many were dressed in their very best, with kilts, tartans and military uniforms everywhere to be seen. Badges and medals were proudly on display.

At 8pm, the church bell rang, and flags were lowered behind the cairn as the crowd stood completely still for a minute. Only some nearby birds could be heard in the distance.

Afterwards, the lone piper James Cooper of Ballater District Pipe Band played a lament. He said it was a “great honour” to perform because “her Majesty always loved the pipes”.

Surrounded by hills on either side, the village on the River Dee has often been regarded as a place close to the late monarch’s heart.

The village gathered outside Glenmuick Church. Photo by Rebecca McGregor.

Private ceremony for a local woman

The Queen first started coming to Ballater when she was a young girl with her father George VI on summer holidays, a tradition that has continued ever since.

Rev David Barr, 60, said: “It just epitomises the relationship Ballater had with the Queen.

“We wanted to pay our respects without so much pomp and circumstance.

The service was led by Rev David Barr. Photo by Rebecca McGregor.

“This is a very private service for the community to pay our respects just like any other neighbour who has been here for her whole life.

“Most people here today will have met her.”

For her Diamond Jubilee, the village celebrated by gathering 60 rocks from the surrounding hills and building a cairn beside Glenmuick Church.

However, the rocks are currently hard to see due to the number of flower tributes covering the site.

Ballater’s ‘deep respect’

Gordon Bruce, 73,  and Alistair Cassie, 77, were born in Ballater, and helped gather the rocks for the cairn.

Mr Bruce said: “I am here to pay my respects to a remarkable woman who was very easy to speak to one on one.”

Mr Cassie said: “There has always been was a tremendous amount of respect for the Queen in Ballater.

You can see it when the Cortege passed through, we had a fantastic turnout and people were very well behaved. There is a deep respect here.”

Many of the villagers were emotional during the minute’s silence. Supplied by Rebecca McGregor.

Also in attendance at the ceremony was the Deputy Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire, Rosie Walker.

The Lord Lieutenant Alexander Philip Manson was in London to attend the Queen’s funeral at Westminster Abbey.

‘The duty of an old soldier’

The oldest resident of Ballater is 95-year-old Lieutenant Colonel Hugh Inkster.

He first met the Queen when they were just children together. His father was an electrician who worked at Balmoral Castle.

Lieutenant Colonel Hugh Inkster outside the church. Photo by Rebecca McGregor.

He said: “It is the duty of an old soldier to come to pay my final respects.

In 1944 I took my pledge to the King and his successors. She was a terrific lady.

Mr Inkster still tends the war memorial on the church’s grounds in the centre of the village, restoring it after it was devastated by floods in 2015.

Will King Charles still love Ballater?

Speaking to those in Ballater, there is little doubt their special relationship with the royals will continue despite the Queen’s death.

David Cobban, 57, was born in Ballater and runs a gift shop in the village.

David Cobban beside the flower tributes covering the cairn. Photo by Rebecca McGregor.

He said: “We think Charles is received very well here.

“After the flood, he helped raise money to rebuild the caravan park. He also contributed to the hanging of flower baskets around the village.

“The royals will still love Ballater, no doubt about that.”

