Hundreds of homes could be built across Aberdeenshire as part of new council plan

Hundreds of homes could be built in Aberdeenshire as part of the council’s efforts to boost new development and meet increased demand.

The local authority has identified new housing opportunities at various locations across the region – including sites at Banchory, Inverurie, Newburgh, Fyvie and Turriff.

It’s part of Aberdeenshire Council’s new local development plan (LDP), which is expected to be discussed and finalised at a special meeting next month.

The document, which is published every five years, sets out the main principles on where and how new residential, retail and leisure developments should be built.

The latest plan has been put together with specific recommendations from planning officers following an examination of the area’s landscape and an online consultation with stakeholders and community councils.

Focus on improving quality of life

While the content of the proposed LDP remains largely unchanged from the existing one from 2017, there have been several modifications to offer new opportunities and improve quality of life.

These include policies to ensure the long-term sustainability and prosperity of the area and direct the right development to the right place in line with national policy.

A particular focus has been put on new development along the A90 Aberdeen to Peterhead road and A96 Aberdeen to Huntly road.

Aberdeenshire Council has also taken a step forward in removing long-standing sites which have failed to be delivered.

Paul Macari, the council’s head of planning and economy, said: “The policy framework contained within the proposed LDP outlines a sustainable development strategy for Aberdeenshire with a focus on maximising development opportunity, delivery, regeneration and conservation of our built and natural environments.”

The proposed LDP will be reviewed at a full council meeting on September 21. If approved, the plan will be presented to Scottish ministers and adopted in late October.