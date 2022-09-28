From cocktails to coffee: Aberdeen bar will have ‘window service’ and roasted beans from around the city

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

From cocktails to coffee: Aberdeen bar will have ‘window service’ and roasted beans from around the city

By Louise Glen
September 28, 2022, 7:57 pm Updated: September 29, 2022, 6:24 am
99 Bar and Kitchen is planning to open a coffee window. Supplied by 99 Bar and Kitchen /Instagram.

A coffee shop in Aberdeen is all set to serve up the finest roasted beans from around the city – through a window.

The opening of The Hatch at 99 was announced on Instagram with an artist’s impression of how the new shop will look.

Hatch at 99 will be beside 99 Bar and Kitchen on Back Wynd, which is a cocktail bar.

It is also owned by the team behind Orchid Cocktails.

Martin Farmer the operations director of both businesses, posted on social media: “An idea that was conceived some time ago is now coming to life.

“A space where there was nothing going on will be serving locally roasted coffee from some of the best in and around the city.

“Can’t wait to get this open in the coming weeks.”

In a social media post, Orchid Cocktails said: “We’re excited to announce Hatch Ninety Nine is under way!

“An idea that’s been in the woodwork for a long time is finally coming to life. Serving locally roasted coffee from pals around the city!

“We’re excited to get our hands on some of the city’s tastiest brew in the coming weeks.”

Dozens of people have liked the post, since it was announced earlier today.

On the Hatch Ninety Nine Instagram page, it reads: “Opening soon. Just a window serving takeaway hot drinks from local coffee roasters at @99barandkitchen.”

