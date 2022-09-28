From cocktails to coffee: Aberdeen bar will have ‘window service’ and roasted beans from around the city

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A coffee shop in Aberdeen is all set to serve up the finest roasted beans from around the city – through a window.

The opening of The Hatch at 99 was announced on Instagram with an artist’s impression of how the new shop will look.

Hatch at 99 will be beside 99 Bar and Kitchen on Back Wynd, which is a cocktail bar.

It is also owned by the team behind Orchid Cocktails.

Martin Farmer the operations director of both businesses, posted on social media: “An idea that was conceived some time ago is now coming to life.

“A space where there was nothing going on will be serving locally roasted coffee from some of the best in and around the city.

“Can’t wait to get this open in the coming weeks.”

In a social media post, Orchid Cocktails said: “We’re excited to announce Hatch Ninety Nine is under way!

“An idea that’s been in the woodwork for a long time is finally coming to life. Serving locally roasted coffee from pals around the city!

“We’re excited to get our hands on some of the city’s tastiest brew in the coming weeks.”

Dozens of people have liked the post, since it was announced earlier today.

On the Hatch Ninety Nine Instagram page, it reads: “Opening soon. Just a window serving takeaway hot drinks from local coffee roasters at @99barandkitchen.”