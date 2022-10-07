‘I feel like I’ve had a part removed’: Belmont Filmhouse boss pays tribute after 15 years

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The heartbroken boss of Belmont Filmhouse in Aberdeen has paid tribute to a “wonderful” cinema after working there for 15 years.

The cinema has stopped trading after its parent charity was plunged into administration yesterday.

Twenty members of staff were made redundant as locks were changed.

Colin Farquhar, head of cinema operations at the Belmont, took to Twitter today to describe how he was feeling – and to thank all those who have offered their support.

“It has really been the greatest pleasure being allowed to work in such a wonderful cinema. Being trusted to look after it for the last eight years. I loved my job. I never feared a Monday. I’ll miss it completely.”

‘Messages made me cry’

The cinema has been the beating heart of Aberdeen cultural cinema since it was reopened as the Belmont Picturehouse in 2000.

People all across Aberdeen have been shocked and saddened by the news.

Mr Farquhar wrote: “I want to say thank you to everyone who I’ve worked with for 15 years at Belmont Filmhouse. Lots of you have sent the loveliest messages in the last 24 hours. They all made me cry.

“I just wanted everyone to love it as much as I did. I’m proud that lots of people did. Thank you to every single audience member.”

North-east cinema model ‘needs work’

Announcing the closures yesterday, parent company Centre for the Moving Image, said attendances only recovered to about 50% of pre-pandemic levels.

They own the Edinburgh International Film Festival, Edinburgh Filmhouse and Belmont Filmhouse, and said energy bills were forecast to rise by £200,000 over the next year.

All have now closed.

Mr Farquhar wrote on social media: “The challenges just became insurmountable. Cinema is not dead. I don’t believe that. No one could convince me of it. But the model needs work.

“How the north-east accesses cinema is a conversation for a different day though.”

Please help find staff new jobs

Many of the 20 staff who were made redundant were young students who had worked at the cinema for less than a year, meaning they did not qualify for redundancy pay.

Mr Farquhar wrote: “In the immediacy, it would be helpful to hear of any job offers going for my team. They are all wonderful. Please ping me a message and I’ll share with them.

“It has been heartening to see the outpouring of love and support over the last 24 hours. The community groups – if you need any advice or guidance please shout me. I’m with you in spirit, wholeheartedly.”

What could happen to Belmont Filmhouse?

The future for Belmont Filmhouse remains a mystery.

On Saturday, a meeting has been organised by Save Belmont Cinema group at Krakatoa at 12.30pm to discuss potential solutions.

Political leaders from all parties have called for the Scottish Government to intervene.

The boss of Faffless cafe has already put his company forward as a potential buyer.