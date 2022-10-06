Heartbroken Belmont Filmhouse staff describe moment ‘strangers came in and said we’d lost our jobs’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Heartbroken Belmont Filmhouse staff describe moment ‘strangers came in and said we’d lost our jobs’

By Craig Munro
October 6, 2022, 3:17 pm Updated: October 6, 2022, 6:46 pm
Staff members, including Dillan-James Carter on the right, leave the Belmont Filmhouse earlier today. Picture by Chris Sumner/DCT Media
Staff members, including Dillan-James Carter on the right, leave the Belmont Filmhouse earlier today. Picture by Chris Sumner/DCT Media

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Staff members, including Dillan-James Carter on the right, leave the Belmont Filmhouse earlier today. Picture by Chris Sumner/DCT Media
Nearly 900 North Sea blocks up for grabs in 33rd UK oil and gas…
Justin Bieber is meant to perform in Aberdeen next year.
Justin Bieber postpones UK tour - including Aberdeen date
Staff members, including Dillan-James Carter on the right, leave the Belmont Filmhouse earlier today. Picture by Chris Sumner/DCT Media
Belmont Filmhouse closure a 'devastating blow' for those with visual or hearing impairments
Staff members, including Dillan-James Carter on the right, leave the Belmont Filmhouse earlier today. Picture by Chris Sumner/DCT Media
Missing Stonehaven man Kevin Campbell has not been seen for a week
Staff members, including Dillan-James Carter on the right, leave the Belmont Filmhouse earlier today. Picture by Chris Sumner/DCT Media
'Everyone should have money for food': Aberdeenshire North foodbank launches new campaign to end…
Staff members, including Dillan-James Carter on the right, leave the Belmont Filmhouse earlier today. Picture by Chris Sumner/DCT Media
Aberdeen businessman faces jail for evading £350,000 in tax over 13 years
Boyzlife Aberdeen
Keith Duffy on finding his voice with Boyzlife and playing Aberdeen
Dawn Farmer who is waiting to get an ADHD diagnosis sitting along the wall of house in Fittie smiling
'I'm not sure I've got another four months in me to wait': RGU student's…
Harry Hill will bring his stand-up show to Aberdeen
Let's get silly as Harry Hill heads for the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival
The Grant Arms Hotel
Restaurant review: Put The Grant Arms Hotel in Monymusk on your must-visit list for…

Most Read

1
Staff members, including Dillan-James Carter on the right, leave the Belmont Filmhouse earlier today. Picture by Chris Sumner/DCT Media
WATCH: Eight crew members rescued from North Sea after Peterhead fishing boat sinks after…
2
Staff members, including Dillan-James Carter on the right, leave the Belmont Filmhouse earlier today. Picture by Chris Sumner/DCT Media
Fury as Aberdeen pensioner with broken hip forced to take taxi to hospital after…
3
anti-social behaviour
Chainsaws and fishing gear stolen from shed in Lhanbryde
4
Union Terrace Gardens in Aberdeen could be reopening "within weeks". Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
‘We are getting close… and I mean very close’: Union Terrace Gardens FULL reopening…
6
5
Staff members, including Dillan-James Carter on the right, leave the Belmont Filmhouse earlier today. Picture by Chris Sumner/DCT Media
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin receives EIGHT-match ban from Scottish FA for Ryan Porteous comments
6
Staff members, including Dillan-James Carter on the right, leave the Belmont Filmhouse earlier today. Picture by Chris Sumner/DCT Media
Remorseless Christmas Day rapist jailed for seven years
7
Staff members, including Dillan-James Carter on the right, leave the Belmont Filmhouse earlier today. Picture by Chris Sumner/DCT Media
Moray maternity campaigners to get update after years without answers
8
Banffshire and Banffshire Coast
Aberdeenshire Council leader branded ‘village fool’ as administration strained over lack of official plan
9
Council bosses have pledged that "anything not right will be rectified" after "serious concerns" were raised about damage to granite steps and the quality of work at Union Terrace Gardens. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Damaged granite at £30m UTG site put down to ‘inevitable snagging’ by council chiefs
2

More from Press and Journal

Staff members, including Dillan-James Carter on the right, leave the Belmont Filmhouse earlier today. Picture by Chris Sumner/DCT Media
Nearly 900 North Sea blocks up for grabs in 33rd UK oil and gas…
Staff members, including Dillan-James Carter on the right, leave the Belmont Filmhouse earlier today. Picture by Chris Sumner/DCT Media
Malky Mackay heartened by ownership and honesty of Ross County players in wake of…
Staff members, including Dillan-James Carter on the right, leave the Belmont Filmhouse earlier today. Picture by Chris Sumner/DCT Media
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin welcomes selection headache for New Firm derby... but won't be…
Staff members, including Dillan-James Carter on the right, leave the Belmont Filmhouse earlier today. Picture by Chris Sumner/DCT Media
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds hails impact of 'revelation' Cammy Harper
Staff members, including Dillan-James Carter on the right, leave the Belmont Filmhouse earlier today. Picture by Chris Sumner/DCT Media
Interactive online tool for money support launched in Moray
Staff members, including Dillan-James Carter on the right, leave the Belmont Filmhouse earlier today. Picture by Chris Sumner/DCT Media
Inverness street cleaner sweeps up 35 years in the job
Shetland coastal erosion site
Prehistoric pottery and mysterious stone box gathered in Shetland to protect them from coastal…
Staff members, including Dillan-James Carter on the right, leave the Belmont Filmhouse earlier today. Picture by Chris Sumner/DCT Media
'Extremely disappointed' Aberdeen to appeal Jim Goodwin's eight-match ban
Shetland flag waving in the air
Should Shaetlan be recognised as a language? UHI working on groundbreaking Shetland language plan
Justin Bieber is meant to perform in Aberdeen next year.
Justin Bieber postpones UK tour - including Aberdeen date

Editor's Picks