Women’s Rugby World Cup: Jade Konkel and Megan Gaffney return for Scotland’s opener against Wales

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inverness’ Jade Konkel returns to the Scotland team for Sunday’s Rugby World Cup opener against Wales.

Head coach Bryan Easson named 13 of the players which started against USA in August with number eight Konkel and winger Megan Gaffney returning to the line-up.

With hosts New Zealand and Australia also in Pool A, the showdown against Wales appears a must-win for both sides if they are to progress to the knock-out stages.

The top two teams in each pool progress to the quarter-finals along with two third-placed sides.

Inverness’ Helen Nelson and Caity Mattinson, Aberdeen’s Sarah Bonar and Ellon’s Emma Wassell are also included in the Scotland starting XV for the match at Northland Events Centre, Whangarei.

The match starts at 5.45am on Sunday and is live on ITV.

The front-row sees hooker Lana Skeldon pack down alongside Molly Wright and Christine Belisle, while Wassell links up with Bonar in the second-row.

Number eight Konkel anchors a back-row with captain Rachel Malcolm and Louise McMillan.

Vice-captain Nelson forms a half-back partnership with Mattinson, while Hannah Smith partners Lisa Thomson in the midfield.

The team to kick off our @rugbyworldcup campaign 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 📅 Sun 9 Oct

⏰ 5.45am BST

📺 ITV / STV / ITV Hub Read more: https://t.co/lLj18myCXt pic.twitter.com/9Ssr6BjYsZ — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) October 7, 2022

The back-three sees Chloe Rollie at full-back, with Gaffney and Rhona Lloyd lining up on the wing.

Easson said: “We are all just excited to get under way here in Whangarei.

“When the players take to the pitch on Sunday, it will mark a moment that has been 12 years in the making for Scotland Women so it will be incredibly poignant for everyone involved and hopefully for those watching back home too.

“The work-rate and dedication in our training sessions throughout the summer period and here in New Zealand has been exceptional.

“It will be crucial that we keep our composure and focus for the full 80 minutes on Sunday.

“Our joint training session with South Africa last weekend provided an excellent opportunity to analyse and tighten up on certain aspects of our game and I know the players are now raring to go against Wales.”

Scotland team to face Wales

15. Chloe Rollie (Exeter Chiefs) – 50 caps

14. Rhona Lloyd (Les Lionnes du Stade Bordelais) – 39 caps

13. Hannah Smith (Watsonians) – 34 caps

12. Lisa Thomson (Sale Sharks) – 46 caps

11. Megan Gaffney (Loughborough Lightning) – 44 caps

10. Helen Nelson – Vice-captain (Loughborough Lightning) – 43 caps

9. Caity Mattinson (Worcester Warriors) – 6 caps

1. Molly Wright (Sale Sharks) – 15 caps

2. Lana Skeldon (Worcester Warriors) – 54 caps

3. Christine Belisle (Loughborough Lightning) – 18 caps

4. Emma Wassell (Loughborough Lightning) – 57 caps

5. Sarah Bonar (Harlequins) – 31 caps

6. Rachel Malcolm CAPTAIN (Loughborough Lightning) – 30 caps

7. Louise McMillan (Saracens) – 37 caps

8. Jade Konkel (Harlequins) – 53 caps

Replacements

16. Jodie Rettie (Saracens) – 17 caps

17. Leah Bartlett (Loughborough Lightning) – 18 caps

18. Elliann Clarke (University of Edinburgh) – 1 cap

19. Lyndsay O’Donnell (Worcester Warriors) – 16 caps

20. Eilidh Sinclair (Exeter Chiefs) – 18 caps

21. Mairi McDonald (Hillhead Jordanhill) – 8 caps

22. Meryl Smith (University of Edinburgh) – 3 caps

23. Shona Campbell (University of Edinburgh) – 7 capsrugby world cup