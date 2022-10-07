Women’s Rugby World Cup: Jade Konkel and Megan Gaffney return for Scotland’s opener against Wales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Rugby

Women’s Rugby World Cup: Jade Konkel and Megan Gaffney return for Scotland’s opener against Wales

By Danny Law
October 7, 2022, 1:40 pm
Scotland Women's Jade Konkel during a training session at The Oriam in Edinburgh. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
Scotland Women's Jade Konkel during a training session at The Oriam in Edinburgh. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Inverness’ Jade Konkel returns to the Scotland team for Sunday’s Rugby World Cup opener against Wales.

Head coach Bryan Easson named 13 of the players which started against USA in August with number eight Konkel and winger Megan Gaffney returning to the line-up.

With hosts New Zealand and Australia also in Pool A, the showdown against Wales appears a must-win for both sides if they are to progress to the knock-out stages.

The top two teams in each pool progress to the quarter-finals along with two third-placed sides.

Inverness’ Helen Nelson and Caity Mattinson, Aberdeen’s Sarah Bonar and Ellon’s Emma Wassell are also included in the Scotland starting XV for the match at Northland Events Centre, Whangarei.

The match starts at 5.45am on Sunday and is live on ITV.

Emma Wassell will line up for Scotland against Wales. 

The front-row sees hooker Lana Skeldon pack down alongside Molly Wright and Christine Belisle, while Wassell links up with Bonar in the second-row.

Number eight Konkel anchors a back-row with captain Rachel Malcolm and Louise McMillan.

Vice-captain Nelson forms a half-back partnership with Mattinson, while Hannah Smith partners Lisa Thomson in the midfield.

The back-three sees Chloe Rollie at full-back, with Gaffney and Rhona Lloyd lining up on the wing.

Easson said: “We are all just excited to get under way here in Whangarei.

“When the players take to the pitch on Sunday, it will mark a moment that has been 12 years in the making for Scotland Women so it will be incredibly poignant for everyone involved and hopefully for those watching back home too.

“The work-rate and dedication in our training sessions throughout the summer period and here in New Zealand has been exceptional.

“It will be crucial that we keep our composure and focus for the full 80 minutes on Sunday.

“Our joint training session with South Africa last weekend provided an excellent opportunity to analyse and tighten up on certain aspects of our game and I know the players are now raring to go against Wales.”

Scotland team to face Wales

15. Chloe Rollie (Exeter Chiefs) – 50 caps

14. Rhona Lloyd (Les Lionnes du Stade Bordelais) – 39 caps
13. Hannah Smith (Watsonians) – 34 caps
12. Lisa Thomson (Sale Sharks) – 46 caps
11. Megan Gaffney (Loughborough Lightning) – 44 caps

10. Helen Nelson – Vice-captain (Loughborough Lightning) – 43 caps
9. Caity Mattinson (Worcester Warriors) – 6 caps

1. Molly Wright (Sale Sharks) – 15 caps
2. Lana Skeldon (Worcester Warriors) – 54 caps
3. Christine Belisle (Loughborough Lightning) – 18 caps
4. Emma Wassell (Loughborough Lightning) – 57 caps
5. Sarah Bonar (Harlequins) – 31 caps
6. Rachel Malcolm CAPTAIN (Loughborough Lightning) – 30 caps
7. Louise McMillan (Saracens) – 37 caps
8. Jade Konkel (Harlequins) – 53 caps

Replacements

16. Jodie Rettie (Saracens) – 17 caps
17. Leah Bartlett (Loughborough Lightning) – 18 caps
18. Elliann Clarke (University of Edinburgh) – 1 cap
19. Lyndsay O’Donnell (Worcester Warriors) – 16 caps
20. Eilidh Sinclair (Exeter Chiefs) – 18 caps
21. Mairi McDonald (Hillhead Jordanhill) – 8 caps
22. Meryl Smith (University of Edinburgh) – 3 caps
23. Shona Campbell (University of Edinburgh) – 7 capsrugby world cup

Editor's Picks