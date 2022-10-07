Aberdeen students show solidarity with ‘brave’ protestors in Iran

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Iranian students living in Aberdeen have held a peaceful demonstration and vigil in support of their home community.

Anti-government protests are being held in Iran in response to the death of a 22-year-old woman who was arrested for allegedly violating a strict dress code.

Over the past few weeks, protesters have spoken out against the treatment of women and repression within the Islamic republic.

The violence has led to dozens of deaths and been described as the “most widespread challenge” to Iran’s leadership in years.

Aberdeen ‘standing in solidarity’

Today, Iranian students from Aberdeen University, supported by the student union, invited people to join them on campus to speak up against the violence.

The peaceful demonstration took place on Elphinstone Lawn and around Elphinstone Hall from midday.

Nirvan Abedi, who is from Iran, thanked those who were standing in solidarity with his home country at this “tragic time”.

He said: “I believe it is very important to show our support for this brave movement and be the voice of those who are putting their lives in line in the hope that one day they would live in a democratic Iran.

“I also encourage everybody who is concerned about this situation to sign the UK Government petition to maintain the sanctions and introduce a visa ban on people linked to the Iranian regime.”

Encouraged to reach out for support

The petition has been launched online calling for the government to stop any negotiations to ease sanctions on the Iranian regime until the human rights issues are resolved.

Further, it requests the immediate end to the issue or renewal of visas for those linked to the regime.

Sai Shraddha Suresh Viswanathan, the union’s vice president for welfare, added: “We as a students’ union stand in solidarity with the Iranian community, especially here at Aberdeen University.

“Being away from home and witnessing such atrocities is very hard. No one should be subjected to oppression. AUSA is here to provide support for all our students at any time and stand for their principles and rights. Please don’t hesitate to reach out to us.”