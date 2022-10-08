A96 delays as massive 130-tonne transformer convoy makes six-hour trip through Aberdeenshire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

There have been delays on the A96 through Aberdeenshire due to a massive 130-tonne transformer convoy.

The equipment was being transported from Aberdeen Harbour to Rothienorman substation.

Despite being only a 33-mile trip, it will take around six hours to complete.

It left the harbour at 8am and required a special 12-axle specialist vehicle to transport it.

Police were required to escort and direct motorists to it overtake at safe opportunities.

There was a considerable queue behind the transformer waiting to be allowed to pass when it was photographed just past Backburn.

The route of the convoy:

Why is the transformer needed?

The transformer is on its way to SSEN Transmission’s construction project in the ongoing Rothienorman substation project.

The electricity and power company is responsible for the electricity transmission network in the north of Scotland.

Working with principal contractor Balfour Beatty, phase two involves upgrading the infrastructure to increase capacity.

Construction of the substation, located around two miles west of Rothienorman, began in 2019 and is part of a wider strategy to reinforce the transmission network in the north-east and east coast of Scotland, as well as to meet net zero goals.

SSEN transmission project manager, Arthur Sinakov said: “The complex delivery has been carefully coordinated by our project teams, working with the specialist haulier, Rawcliffe, as well as Aberdeenshire Council and Police Scotland, to ensure disruption can be kept to a minimum for the local community and road users in the area.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank the local community in advance for their patience and understanding while we transport these transformers onto their final location in Rothienorman.”

A second transformer is due to be delivered in November.