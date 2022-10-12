Woman who spent £10,000 on visits to beloved horse celebrates north-east bridge reopening By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter October 12, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: October 12, 2022, 7:25 pm 0 Jacqueline Fraser with her horse Randall. Image: Jacqueline Fraser [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Warm bank in Aboyne twice a week as people forced to turn off heating Postal workers across the north, north-east and islands to strike today for a 'dignified,… Eodex expands operations at Aberdeen Energy Park Aberdeen University video game inspired by city's history with the plague up for prestigious… North-east firm JBP unveils multimillion-pound investment and plans to grow headcount by one-fifth Bigger offices put Aberdeenshire firm ESWL on course for further growth Aberdeen blind woman backs campaign to challenge outdated perceptions about sight loss Drug-dealing Aberdeen funfair worker handed unpaid work Ticket sales start for Power of Energy Charity Gala in Aberdeen £10.5m broadband project for public services complete Most Read 1 Marks & Spencer to speed up store closure plans 2 A9 reopens following three-vehicle crash at Kingussie 3 37-year-old man charged after police seize drugs worth £45,000 from motorist near Inverurie 4 Top talent recognised as North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year… 5 British Airways flight diverted to Aberdeen as passenger falls ill onboard 6 Aberdeen’s Espionage nightclub provided floors of fun in the noughties 7 New Gumblossom Bakeshop with giant cookies and brookies on the menu to open in… 8 Braemar’s Invercauld Stone lifted for the first time by an Aussie and a Scot 9 Aberdeen MSP says late night bar argument was a row with ex while out… 2 10 Train services delayed after cow ‘refuses’ to mooove off Inverness to Aberdeen line More from Press and Journal Body found in search for missing Inverness woman Local MP says proposed 820ft Hill of Fare turbines are 'simply too big' Warm bank in Aboyne twice a week as people forced to turn off heating Man, 64, dies following three-car crash on A9 near Kingussie Concerns raised as four in five families in Western Isles plunged into fuel poverty Postal workers across the north, north-east and islands to strike today for a 'dignified,… Behind the scenes at The Society Awards 2022 David Ross: Overlooked government report shows Scotland is screaming out for land reform Stephen Gallacher: Sad to see Sergio Garcia's Ryder Cup career end with a whimper Man knocked on door holding bread knife... and police officer answered Editor's Picks Drug-dealing Aberdeen funfair worker handed unpaid work Police tried to stop car which crashed and landed on its roof in Aberdeen David Ross: Overlooked government report shows Scotland is screaming out for land reform Man knocked on door holding bread knife… and police officer answered Behind the scenes at The Society Awards 2022 Postal workers across the north, north-east and islands to strike today for a ‘dignified, proper pay rise’