Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Police search for missing teen Bethany Watt, 16, last seen in Fraserburgh

David Mackay By David Mackay
October 11, 2022, 9:13 am Updated: October 11, 2022, 9:29 am
Bethany Watt was last seen at 10.30pm on Monday.
Bethany Watt was last seen at 10.30pm on Monday.

An appeal has been launched to trace teenager Bethany Watt, who has been reported missing from Fraserburgh.

The 16-year-old was last seen in the Aberdeenshire town at about 10.30pm on Monday.

When she was last seen she was wearing grey and silver leggings, trainers, a black Adidas jacket and a red jumper.

Bethany is known to use public transport to get about and has links to Peterhead and Aberdeen.

She is 5ft 4ins and has curly fair hair.

Anyone who has seen Bethany since 10.30pm on Monday or has information about where she might be should contact police by calling 101, quoting incident number 3657 from October 10.

