‘He’s a boon to Stonehaven’: New footway named after Stonehaven’s best litter picker

A new walkway in Stonehaven has been named after the town’s most dedicated litter picker.

Stephen Smith, known as Stevie, has been helping keep Stonehaven rubbish free for over 15 years.

Out in all weathers, the 74-year-old is a well-known figure in the community and has dedicated many hours of his personal time to the task.

Often spotted wearing his high vis jacket and armed with his litter pickers, Mr Smith goes out nearly every day clearing rubbish in the town.

In recognition of his service, a new footway linking Bridgefield Bridge to Stonehaven Beach has been named Stevie’s Walk in his honour.

A lot of people appreciate and look out for Mr Smith

Constructed as part of the Stonehaven Flood Protection Scheme, local residents suggested the footway was named so a public consultation was carried out by Aberdeenshire Council.

The decision to name it Stevie’s Walk was made at a recent meeting of Kincardine and Mearns area committee after it was clear the name was a popular suggestion. Signage will soon be installed.

Following the announcement Jim Stephen said his “shy” cousin Mr Smith was “chuffed”.

“He’s over the moon,” he said.

“There’s a lot of people that appreciate him. There’s a lot of local businesses that look out for him and thank him and stuff. It hasn’t gone unnoticed.

“I just want to say a big thank you to the area committee and everyone who has supported the naming of the walkway. It means a lot to Stevie.”

In 2021, Mr Smith was presented with a community award from Stonehaven and District Community Council in recognition of “selfless work and efforts” in the community.

Mr Stephen said his cousin had been litter picking in Stonehaven for over 15 years and was a polite chap with a soft spot for chocolate biscuits.

After having to take an early retirement from the Forestry Commission after 35 years of work, Mr Smith started litter picking to stay active.

The 48-year-old said Mr Smith knew all the litter “hotspots” and gets up at 6.30am during the week to carry out his rounds. He also works with community groups to help clear rubbish in certain locations.

Mr Smith is ‘one in a million’

Area committee chairwoman Wendy Agnew, who often stops for a “blether” with Mr Smith said he was “down to earth”.

She said: “He’s one in a million that chap and I think we all appreciate him. He’s a boon to Stonehaven.”

At the meeting, Mrs Agnew said 100% of people were behind naming the walkway after the town stalwart.

She added: “I cannot think of a better way in which to thank Stevie for all his wonderful efforts in Stonehaven than to ensure his name will be forever linked to the town.

“I would like to thank Stevie and indeed all those who dedicate themselves to making Stonehaven a real jewel in Aberdeenshire’s crown.”