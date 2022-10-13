Family of late Aberdeen knitwear creator sell her goods to raise money for brain tumour charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Family of late Aberdeen knitwear creator sell her goods to raise money for brain tumour charity

By Ellie Milne
October 13, 2022, 5:01 pm
Louise's family members Vicky Morris, Linda Yeoman, Tom Lindsay, David Lindsay, Lesley Michie, Rebecca Yeoman at the knitwear sale on Saturday. Image: David Lindsay.
Louise's family members Vicky Morris, Linda Yeoman, Tom Lindsay, David Lindsay, Lesley Michie, Rebecca Yeoman at the knitwear sale on Saturday. Image: David Lindsay.

The family of a late Aberdeen knitwear creator have hosted a sale of her designs to raise funds for charity.

Louise Lindsay devoted much of her life to creating knitted jerseys, hats and scarves which she sold from home and at fairs under the label Louise Alexander.

The Gray’s School of Art graduate had ventured back to her drawing roots when she suffered from a seizure in late 2020 and was diagnosed with glioblastoma.

She died on December 3 last year at age 64.

Her husband, David Lindsay, said: “She survived 13 months having been in a coma at the hospital.

“She seemed to be doing well with the chemotherapy, but there were complications with the side effects and she couldn’t keep taking the treatment.

“Louise left behind quite a lot of unsold knitwear so we decided because the disease she had has such a grim prognosis, there is no cure for it and very little treatment available, that it would be a good thing to raise money for the Brain Tumour Charity.”

Glioblastoma is the most common high grade primary brain tumour in adults with an average survival time of 12 to 18 months.

Hosting a knitwear sale

Louise Lindsay’s sisters and nieces Vicky Morris, Linda Yeoman, Lesley Michie and Rebecca Yeoman helped out on the day. Image: David Lindsay.

On Saturday, her husband and sisters, Linda Yeoman and Lesley Michie, organised a knitwear sale which took place upstairs at Foodstory on Thistle Street.

Mrs Lindsay, mum to Tom and Nick Lindsay, had previously rekindled her love of drawing through classes at the cafe.

They let the family use the space free of charge and helped to promote the event on social media.

“They were really good,” Mr Lindsay said. “We’re really grateful to them for everything. Even on the day, word of mouth in the cafe brought people up to the sale.

“There were people waiting to get in at 10am, a lot of friends came and others popped in throughout the day. We had lots of information about the charity put up all over the place as well.

“Louise used to buy a lot of stuff from charity shops and donate at the same time, so she’d be pleased that her creations were going towards something worthwhile.”

Mrs Lindsay’s son, Tom, also helped out on the day alongside her nieces, Vicky Morris and Rebecca Yeoman.

“Her illness was an absolutely awful time for the family, but the sale was fantastic and a real family effort,” Mr Lindsay added.

The family managed to raise a total of £2,444 from sales and donations which will all be given to The Brain Tumour Charity.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Inverness Airport Station works will close the line for 11 days. Image: Network Rail.
No trains between Inverness and Elgin from today due to works on new Inverness…
All photos by Matt Crockett.
REVIEW: Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) oozed silliness and sensibility in Aberdeen
Farmer, businessman and Rotarian, Neil Godsman.
Neil Godsman: Aberdeenshire farmer who expanded into Estonia
Controversial comedian Jerry Sadowitz brought his show to The Tivoli theatre as part of the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival.
REVIEW: Controversial Jerry Sadowitz takes it to the limit for laughs at the Tivoli
The Waterside Inn in Peterhead.
Woman stole partner's bank card when he was arrested during romantic getaway
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Sheriff Court appearance. Picture shows; Stuart Adam Hunt.. Buckie. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Drug-driving 'good Samaritan' was looking for missing person
DNA was found after the alleged sexual assault in Peterhead
DNA of man accused of terrifying sexual assault found on alleged victim's body and…
The Save Belmont Cinema gathered for its first meeting in Krakatoa bar on Saturday. Image: Cameron Roy / DC Thomson.
'We are blind right now': Save Belmont Cinema faces two-week wait on potential council…
High Court in Livingston.
County lines gang member jailed after police raid Aberdeen flat
To go with story by Garrett Stell. Delegates from Nippon and this year's cohort of 13 Summer School students from Japan marked the end of the programme with a visit to RGU in Aberdeen. Picture shows; Delegates from Nippon and cohort of Summer School students from Japan . Aberdeen. Supplied by RGU Date; Unknown
Japanese visitors cement partnership with RGU

Most Read

1
Marks and Spencer, St Nicholas Street, Aberdeen during the Coronavirus outbreak. Picture by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Marks & Spencer to speed up store closure plans
2
The Waterside Inn in Peterhead.
Woman stole partner’s bank card when he was arrested during romantic getaway
3
Councillor John Wheeler switches on the new power supply, along with Aberdeen Heat & Power chairman Ramsay Milne at Tillydrone Energy Centre. Image: Supplied
Aberdeen residents on low-cost district heating scheme will not face rising bills
4
Christopher Taylor.
Drug-dealing Aberdeen funfair worker handed unpaid work
5
Campers have set up in the Old High Church in Inverness. Image: Malcolm MacCallum.
Campers pitch up outside historic Old High church in Inverness
6
Controversial comedian Jerry Sadowitz brought his show to The Tivoli theatre as part of the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival.
REVIEW: Controversial Jerry Sadowitz takes it to the limit for laughs at the Tivoli
7
Karen Robertson Aberdeen
Two-year ban for driver found ‘drooling’ behind wheel
8
Gumblossom Bakeshop
New Gumblossom Bakeshop with giant cookies and brookies on the menu to open in…
9
A body has been found in the search for Eleanor Mallet. Image: Police Scotland/ DC Thomson
Police grow ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing person Eleanor Mallet from Inverness

More from Press and Journal

Police were called to a crash near South Galson on Isle of Lewis on Friday morning. Image: Google Maps Street View.
Emergency services called to motorbike crash near South Galson on Isle of Lewis
Council Leader Robin Currie.
Council leader wants residents to write letters to parliament over £7 million budget hole…
Moreen spent some of her big day sneaking a smoke (Illustration: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Quitting smoking was torturous - but I've never looked back
Hermes, who wear blue and black, head the North Region Junior Premier League this season. Picture by DC Thomson/Kath Flannery
North Region Junior football: Top-flight front-runners Hermes and Bridge of Don Thistle meet under…
CR0038879 Bellslea Park, Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire Shield first round match between Fraserburgh (black)and Banks o' Dee (Blue) Neil Gauld, centre, was the scorer Pictured are: Banks O dee celebrate equalising at 2 2 in te first half ++++ Compulsory Credit Paul Glendell ++++ Picture by Paul Glendell 11/10 /2022
Neil Gauld's thirst for goals remains after Banks o' Dee striker reaches another milestone
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin in the stands during the 4-0 loss at Dundee United.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin admits inability to talk to his team at half-time is…
Diogo Jota of Liverpool takes on John Lundstram and Leon King of Rangers in the Champions League on Wednesday.
Richard Gordon: For the most part, European football now looks like a waste of…
Is Liz Truss's government serious or an experimental Fringe show? (Image: Mhorvan Park/DC Thomson)
Euan McColm: Liz Truss & Co's bizarre performance art is a disturbing must-see
To go with story by Andrew Stewart. Plans for a new picnic area in Sanday get approved by planning Picture shows; Plans for a new picnic area in Sanday. Sanday, Orkney. Supplied by Planning documents Date; Unknown
Giant whale sculpture for new picnic area in Sanday
Highland co-captain Callum Carson is chasing the win at Stewart's Melville this weekend. Image: Jason Hedges
Highland captain Callum Carson sets sights on first away day win after narrow Kelso…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented